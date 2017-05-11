Ajax Survive Wild 2nd Leg vs. Lyon to Advance to 2017 Europa League Final

VI-Images/Getty Images

Ajax survived to reach the final of this season's UEFA Europa League, despite losing 3-1 to Lyon at the Stade de Lyon in the second leg of the semi-final on Thursday.

However, Ajax leaned on their 4-1 lead from the first leg to go through 5-4 on aggregate. Kasper Dolberg netted a vital away goal for Ajax, before Alexandre Lacazette scored twice for Lyon and substitute Rachid Ghezzal netted the home side's third.

Ajax had to hold on with 10 men for the final minutes after defender Nick Viergever was sent off for two bookings.

Needing to chase the game, Lyon picked a strong starting XI, one featuring star striker Lacazette, along with attacking midfielders Corentin Tolisso and Nabil Fekir. Meanwhile, Ajax were led by cultured skipper Davy Klaassen, with Chelsea loanee Bertrand Traore and Dolberg leading the line up front, per the tournament's official Twitter account:

Lyon started at a frenetic pace, but it was Ajax who had the best of the early chances. The first came when Klaassen was picked out on a typically astute late-breaking run through the middle. His touch found Dolberg, whose shot was blocked.

Traore was the next to go close, but he saw his shot palmed clear by Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes. Ajax continued to create problems, and a quick free-kick from Hakim Ziyech found Amin Younes in the box, but the latter's attempted chip sailed over the bar.

Lyon tried to find an answer, and Maxwel Cornet's deflected shot won a corner. Sadly, Tolisso was wasteful with his header.

The hosts soon rued Tolisso's miss when Younes slipped through Dolberg with a smart pass. Dolberg's finish was typically unerring, emphasising the 19-year-old Danish striker's quality in the box.

Dolberg has lit up this competition, per WhoScored.com:

A goal in European competition is just one more in what has been a prolific and breakout campaign for teenage sensation Dolberg, per Squawka Football:

Things were going smoothly for Ajax until first-half stoppage time when two goals in less than two minutes from Lacazette rattled the youthful visitors. The striker won a penalty for the first after being felled by Matthijs de Ligt in the area, before calmly converting from the spot.

Lacazette ended the half by tapping in from close range to keep the tie alive and continue his incredible scoring run for his hometown club:

Fekir wasted a massive chance 20 minutes into the second half after breaking through following a defensive gaffe. Unfortunately, the gifted attacker blazed over when he should have at least worked the goalkeeper.

Substitute Maciej Rybus saw a shot blocked after reacting to a clever knock-down from Lacazette, as Lyon continued to press. Ajax still posed a threat on the break, though, and sub Donny van de Beek hammered a shot off the bar.

Lyon finally forced another breakthrough 10 minutes from time when another substitute, Ghezzal, headed through Ajax keeper Andre Onana. Things looked better still when Viergever cut through Fekir on the edge of the box to earn his second yellow card and reduce Ajax to 10 men.

Strangely, Fekir ballooned the free-kick over instead of leaving it to leading scorer Lacazette. The latter then thrashed high and wide from inside the box moments later.

Cornet was the next to go close, but his low shot flashed a whisker wide of the far post with Onana well beaten. It was the best of Lyon's late chances as Ajax's young charges held on to reach the final.