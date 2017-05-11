Europa League 2017: Top Scorers After Thursday's Semi-Final Leg 2 Results

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Manchester United and Ajax qualified for the final of this season's UEFA Europa League after surviving tough second-leg matches in their respective semi-final ties on Thursday. The Red Devils survived more than a few scares against La Liga's Celta Vigo during a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford to go through 2-1 on aggregate, while Ajax won 5-4 on aggregate despite losing 3-1 against Lyon in France.

United and Ajax will now meet in the final at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 24.

It was a night when both Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg and Lyon frontman Alexandre Lacazette moved up the scoring charts in the competition. Lacazette bagged a brace for Lyon, while Dolberg netted the priceless away goal for Ajax.

Here are the tournament's top scorers:

UEFA Europa League 2016/17: Top Scorers Position Player Club Goals 1 Edin Dzeko AS Roma 8 2 Giuliano Zenit St. Petersburg 8 3 Artiz Aduriz Athletic Bilbao 7 4 Kasper Dolberg Ajax 6 5 Alexandre Lacazette Lyon 6 6 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 5 7 Henrikh Mkhitaryan Manchester United 5 8 Iago Aspas Celta Vigo 5 9 Nikola Kalinic Fiorentina 5 10 Lukasz Teodorczyk Anderlecht 5 UEFA.com

Recap

United offered little as an attacking threat all night, but the hosts still profited from their one moment of quality in the final third. It came from 19-year-old striker Marcus Rashford, whose expertly lofted cross allowed Marouane Fellaini to head in unmarked at the back post.

Rashford has become a consistent source of chances and goals for United in this competition, per Squawka Football:

Despite Fellaini's goal, it was Celta playing all the football, but it took the visitors until five minutes from time to draw level. The goal came from Facundo Roncaglia, who guided a deft header in.

Controversy followed the goal, though, when both Roncaglia and United centre-back Eric Bailly were sent off after an ugly melee. Celta still should've gone through, but John Guidetti inexplicably missed when presented with an open goal deep into added time.

The Swedish striker endured a nightmare performance, missing a hatful of chances. Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News summed up how much Guidetti's profligacy helped United:

The Red Devils scraped through but have to be favourites in the final, thanks to their deep squad and greater experience.

Ajax had Dolberg to thank for giving them an early lead after the 19-year-old finished smartly. In the process, the precocious Danish goal-getter equalled a mark for teenagers in this competition, per OptaJohan:

Not to be outdone, Lacazette scored twice before the break. He began by converting a penalty before tapping in from close range in first-half stoppage time.

Those goals increased Lacazette's awesome scoring total this season, per OptaCan:

Substitute Rachid Ghezzal headed in Lyon's third with barely over 10 minutes left. His goal meant the Ligue 1 side had managed a rarity against Ajax, per Squawka Football:

Ultimately Ajax held on, despite defender Nick Viergever being sent off for receiving a second yellow card. Ajax survived thanks to their 4-1 win in Amsterdam in the first leg.

It means the club has now joined an elite group of teams who have been regulars in European finals:

Ajax should be commended for the free-flowing football they have played en route to the final. However, it's easy to believe this group of young technicians will find United's pragmatic mix of power and know-how too difficult to overcome in the final.