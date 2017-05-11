Zlatan Ibrahimovich's Surgeon Says Striker Can Play for 'Many Years'

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic can play for "many years," according to the surgeon who successfully operated on the striker's knee ligament injury.

Dr. Freddie Fu Ho-Keung performed surgery on Ibrahimovic a fortnight ago and gave a glowing prediction as to the Swede's future prospects in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post (h/t ESPN FC):

"I can't discuss too many details, I don't want to get in trouble with Manchester United. But I can tell you he's in superb shape in all things. Healthy morphology, the quality of the bone and muscle, everything is as good as you can possibly see. He's one of the top athletes I've ever touched, he is in superb shape."

"He can still play for many years. He's so healthy, so strong. Biologically, bone morphology, everything, is absolutely very healthy."

ESPN FC reporter Stephan Uersfeld recently provided quotes from Ibrahimovic's agent, Mino Raiola, who praised his client and claimed medical professionals have been amazed by his recovery progress:

Despite the positive update on the Swede's fitness, an Old Trafford exit looks inevitable for Ibrahimovic, whose contract with United comes to an end this summer.

At 35 years of age, there were fears the knee ligament injury—one of the worst a player can suffer—could spell the end of his career, never mind the end of his stay with the Premier League giants.

Red Devils chief Jose Mourinho will require a replacement for the former Paris Saint-Germain talisman, too, although James Robson of the Manchester Evening News predicts a conundrum for the manager:

Those clubs in Major League Soccer or the Chinese Super League may be pleased to hear Ibrahimovic is on the mend after Italian outlet Calciomercato recently linked both divisions with the veteran.

As one of the most prolific forwards to have graced the game, however, it's world football fans who can be most pleased to hear Ibrahimovic has a chance of returning to the field for a long-term stay.