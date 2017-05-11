Paris Austin Reportedly to Transfer from Boise State's Basketball Team

Otto Kitsinger/Associated Press

Boise State reportedly granted the request of guard Paris Austin to release him from his scholarship Thursday, which will allow him to transfer to another Division I program.

Evan Daniels of Scout reported the news.

Austin was the team's second-leading scorer at 12.3 points per game and led the Broncos with 2.8 assists per game. He will have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out a year under NCAA rules governing transfer student-athletes.

The reasoning behind Austin's decision to transfer is unclear. Boise State has gone 20-12 each of the last two seasons under Leon Rice but failed to make the NCAA tournament. The Broncos were eliminated in the second round of the 2017 NIT.

If Austin is looking for a Power Five program to increase his national profile, odds are he will not have trouble finding one. He made massive improvements from his freshman to sophomore season and will be allowed to work out on his new campus despite being ineligible to play.

Listed at 6'0" and 175 pounds, Austin gets by more on quickness off the dribble than anything. His three-point shot remains a big-time work in progress—he hit 21.2 percent on just 33 attempts all season in 2016-17—but he's a good scorer who should continue to develop as a distributor.

If he's looking somewhere closer to his Oakland hometown, Pac-12 schools could wind up being in the mix.