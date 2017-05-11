Premier League Darts 2017 Results: Phil Taylor Narrowly Clinches Play-off Spot

Harry Trump/Getty Images

Phil Taylor clinched the last spot in the 2017 Premier League Darts play-offs after defeating fellow Stoke-on-Trent native Adrian Lewis 7-5 at the GE Oil and Gas Arena in Aberdeen.

The Power will face Peter Wright when the play-offs get underway next Thursday after Snakebite finished second in the regular season standings following a 7-1 demolition of Raymond van Barneveld.

Michael van Gerwen consolidated his place atop the standings with a 7-4 victory over Gary Anderson, while a draw against James Wade saw Dave Chisnall miss out on a place in the post-season.

Read on for a roundup of Thursday's final round of the regular season from the Premier League Darts in Aberdeen.

2017 Premier League Darts: Final Standings Position Player Pts Pld W D L 1 Michael van Gerwen 22 15 9 4 2 2 Peter Wright 21 15 9 3 3 3 Gary Anderson 18 15 7 4 4 4 Phil Taylor 19 16 8 3 5 E Dave Chisnall 15 15 6 3 6 E Raymond van Barneveld 14 15 6 2 7 E Adrian Lewis 13 15 6 1 8 E James Wade 12 15 5 2 8 E Jelle Klaasen 3 9 1 1 7 E Kim Huybrechts 3 9 0 3 6 PDCDarts.tv

The play-offs will take place on Thursday, May 18 at London's O2 Arena.

Recap

Taylor ensured his last run in the Premier League Darts before taking his leave of the sport was prolonged on Thursday, when he came back from 5-3 down with a four-leg swing at match's end to seal a win over Lewis.

Arguably the greatest player to have stepped to the Oche commented on his victory after Thursday's win in Aberdeen, per the official PDC Darts website:

"I'm over the moon to get to The O2. It's an extra bonus for me, I didn't expect to get there to be honest, so it's massive. There's no pressure on me but I'm going to be trying to win it and I've done it six times before.



"I'll have a massive smile on my face because I've been dedicated for 30 years and it's time for me to move on, but I'm in it to win it next week and I'm looking forward to it. If I can go out there and win my seventh Premier League title it will be brilliant."

And just as one legend of the sport approaches the end of his career, it was almost fitting to see Van Gerwen's place atop the Premier League order cemented by a convincing 7-4 victory against Anderson.

The Dutchman never trailed in his back-and-forth with the Flying Scotsman, and Van Gerwen sealed a priority place in the O2 Arena play-offs as a result, per PDC Darts:

Van Gerwen might have had top spot stolen from him had he failed to beat Anderson, considering Wright's clinical 7-1 thumping of Van Barneveld initially thrust him to the summit:

Snakebite edged his Dutch foe in 180s and sealed his result with a 116 finish, capping off a terrific regular campaign and setting him in good stead for a titanic encounter with Taylor.

Chisnall's run in the competition ended after drawing 6-6 against Wade early on Thursday evening, although Chizzy deserved his plaudits for thundering back from 6-2 down to snatch a share of the spoils.