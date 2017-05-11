Manchester United Survive vs. Celta Vigo to Advance to 2017 Europa League Final

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

Manchester United secured their place in the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League final after they drew 1-1 with Celta Vigo in Thursday's semi-final second leg to complete a 2-1 aggregate win as both teams finished with 10 men.

Marouane Fellaini rose as a surprise hero for the Red Devils and scored early on to put United's fears at rest, although Facundo Roncaglia's 84th-minute header ensured it was a tense end to proceedings in Manchester.

Shortly after Celta's strike, Eric Bailly grabbed John Guidetti's face, resulting in a retaliation from goalscorer Roncaglia, which was enough to see both him and the United defender earn red cards.

United can complete their cabinet of trophies if they beat fellow finalists Ajax on May 24 at the Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden, although football writer Andy West wasn't impressed with the turgid ending at Old Trafford:



Although the away goal scored in Spain last Thursday put the Red Devils in good stead for this week's second leg, opening the scoring at Old Trafford would always be crucial to their chances of holding Celta at bay.

After taking the upper hand in the opening quarter of an hour, Marcus Rashford's delightful ball to the back past was met by the towering figure of Fellaini, who headed in a vital opener as Celta keeper Sergio Alvarez failed to protect his near post.

Fellaini's selection may have raised a few eyebrows before kick-off, but Kristof Terreur of Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws provided evidence of the midfielder's track record for timely semi-final strikes:

The Red Devils only advanced their case to qualify as the half progressed while their Spanish guests struggled to claim a foothold in the fixture, and Rashford looked motivated to notch a goal of his own.

However, the Telegraph's Luke Edwards testified to Celta's fortitude in gradually responding to Fellaini's opener, working their way back into the fixture as the match approached half-time:

In fact, the last five minutes of the opening period will go down as being in Celta's favour, although Rashford did come close to adding a second with a run unmarked before being pulled back for being in an offside position.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News praised the Spanish outfit's will to hit back heading in at the break, although it was the impact of United's young frontman that grabbed the most attention:

Celta manager Eduardo Berizzo worked some form of motivational magic at the interval as his side returned to the pitch looking fuelled to fight, but it wasn't long before United sapped the tempo back out of the fixture.

United goalkeeper Sergio Romero saw his palms stung by a long-range attempt from the visitors early in the second half, but Celta's lack of time inside the box—not to mention poor composure—meant the equaliser was delayed.

Guidetti made it clear it wasn't to be Celta's night in the 75th minute when he failed to direct a perfectly weighted cross toward Romero's goal from just inside the six-yard box, arrowing his header way wide.

Luckily for Celta, Roncaglia's header from substitute Theo Bongonda's cross was more pinpoint inside Romero's far post, and the Daily Mail's Adam Crafton argued the goal had been coming:

Passions flared after the game picked back up, and Rob Dawson of MEN detailed the scene as Bailly missed his chance at appearing in the final after being shown red alongside Roncaglia:

Mourinho's nerves were shredded in the final seconds of the six added minutes when Bongonda squared the ball inside to Guidetti in front of an almost open goal, but the Swede scuffed his chance as the final whistle blew.

Another stingy performance at Old Trafford means United progress to their first Europa League final and will have their opportunity to add further silverware to an already stacked trophy cabinet.

A first European final in six years also gives manager Jose Mourinho the chance he needs to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, with a top-four finish in the Premier League looking unlikely.