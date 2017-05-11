Kawhi Leonard Game-Time Decision for Spurs vs. Rockets Game 6 with Ankle Injury

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs won't determine Kawhi Leonard's status for Thursday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets until close to tip-off at 8 p.m. ET.

Per Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich announced Leonard will be listed as a game-time decision due to his ankle injury.

"I want to take as much time as possible and see what he feels like," said Popovich.

Adam Wexler of KPRC-TV in Houston captured a short video of Leonard at San Antonio's afternoon shootaround:

Leonard sat out the end of the fourth quarter and overtime in Game 5 of San Antonio's 110-107 victory over the Rockets due to knee and ankle problems.

After the Spurs' win Tuesday, Leonard was insistent he would be ready to go in Game 6.

"Yeah, I'm going to be able to play," Leonard said, per ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright. "It was frustrating because I wanted to play. But I was happy seeing my teammates out there putting in a good effort and getting the win."

The Spurs have a chance to close out their series against the Rockets on Thursday and set up a matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Leonard is averaging 27.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 11 playoff games this season.