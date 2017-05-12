Premier League Week 37 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea's chance to seal top spot in the Premier League and win their second title in three seasons will naturally be the main focus of the season's 37th week.

The Blues, who lead Tottenham Hotspur by seven points, travel to the Hawthorns on Friday to meet a tough West Bromwich Albion outfit, knowing a win will give them the title.

While the Baggies have a habit of upsetting the division's big boys, they can do no better than an eighth-placed finish and may already be in end-of-season mode.

Elsewhere, it's all about the race for the top four, with Arsenal making things interesting recently. The Gunners have won four of their last five league games to close the gap on fourth place to just three points.

However, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger may have third-placed Liverpool in his sights, with the Gunners trailing the Reds by four points and having a game in hand.

Wenger will know a win at Stoke City on Saturday can all but put the ball back in Arsenal's court. However, the Gunners have rarely enjoyed their trips to the Potteries and will also be relying on 12th-place West Ham United doing them a favour at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

Here are this week's fixtures, along with schedule and viewing details, as well as picks:

EPL 2016/17 Week 37 Fixtures, TV Info, Live Stream and Picks Date BST/ET Match Tv Info Live Stream Picks Friday, May 12 7:45 p.m./2:45 p.m. Everton vs. Watford NBC Sports App Everton Friday, May 12 8 p.m./3 p.m. West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea Sky Sports 1/NBCSN Sky Go/NBC Sports App Chelsea Saturday, May 13 12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m. Manchester City vs. Leicester City Sky Sports 1/NBCSN SkyGo/NBC Sport App Manchester City Saturday, May 13 3 p.m./10 a.m. Bournemouth vs. Burnley NBC Sports App Draw Saturday, May 13 3 p.m./10 a.m. Middlesbrough vs. Southampton NBC Sports App Draw Saturday, May 13 3 p.m./10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Swansea City NBCSN NBC Sports App Swansea Saturday, May 13 5:30 p.m./12:30 p.m. Stoke City vs. Arsenal Sky Sports 1/NBCSN Sky Go/NBC Sports App Draw Sunday, May 14 12 p.m./7 a.m. Crystal Palace vs. Hull City Sky Sports 1CNBC Sky Go/NBC Sports App Draw Sunday, May 14 2:15 p.m./9:15 a.m. West Ham United vs. Liverpool Sky Sports 1/CNBC Sky Go/NBC Sports App Draw Sunday, May 14 4:30 p.m./11:30 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United Sky Sports 1/CNBC Sky Go/NBC Sports App Draw PremierLeague.com

Here are the live-stream links: Sky Go. NBC Sports App.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea

The big dilemma for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will be who to play in midfield. He has a choice between polar opposites in dynamic destroyer N'Golo Kante and creative maestro Cesc Fabregas.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Kante missed Monday's 3-0 win over Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge, but he is "expected to shake off a thigh strain in time for Friday," per Alex Young of the London Evening Standard.

Kante's relentless running and tenacious tackling could be ideally suited against a physical West Brom side that is sure to make things tough on the champions-elect in front of home support.

Yet there is no denying Fabregas' ability to create chances and goals. The Spaniard's vision and technique add a definite flourish to Chelsea's attacking play.

Those are qualities Fabregas has been showing off a lot lately, with one more assist against Boro giving the 30-year-old former Arsenal man a piece of Premier League history, per Squawka Football:

Expect Fabregas to play some part, even if Kante gets the start. Count on both players giving the Blues enough drive and craft to finish the job and secure a fifth Premier League title.

Stoke City vs. Arsenal

Wenger has won just one league game at Stoke, coming in 2010, the match where midfield man Aaron Ramsey suffered a broken leg after a collision with Potters centre-back Ryan Shawcross.

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Ramsey's Arsenal career has been stop-start since then, but he has been in impressive form lately. The Welshman provided an assist for Olivier Giroud in Wednesday's 2-0 win at Southampton, and he laid on Mesut Ozil's winner at Middlesbrough last month.

Ramsey earned special praise for his performance against Saints from John Cross of the Daily Mirror, who felt the midfielder was man of the match: "Worked so hard, tried to get forward and make things happen and finished the game with an assist."

Ramsey's forward runs, always the best part of his game, have become a key factor for Arsenal since Wenger switched the Gunners to a 3-4-1-2 formation. Given his history in Staffordshire, expect Ramsey to be motivated to prove a point and quiet the crowd at the bet365 Stadium.

Yet, Arsenal will still rely—as they so often do—on star forward Alexis Sanchez for inspiration in a notoriously tricky fixture. The Chilean opened the scoring in spectacular style against Southampton to reach a career-first, per Sky Sports Statto:

Sanchez will be the main threat to a Stoke team that is sure to make things physical in a heated atmosphere generated by a fired-up crowd who always love to see their team get one over on Wenger.

There's much more to this Stoke side than robust challenges, though. The Potters also boast their own quality in forward areas, thanks to players such as winger Xherdan Shaqiri and forward Marko Arnautovic.

However, it could be veteran striker Peter Crouch who causes Arsenal the most problems. The 36-year-old's height has given the Gunners trouble in the past, and his duel with centre-back Shkodran Mustafi will be key, per Matt Cheetham of Sky Sports:

"The Gunners have still faced the third-most headed shots in the Premier League (83) this season. By proportion, over 21 per cent of their total attempts faced have come this way—significantly more than any other side—highlighting the approach teams take when assessing Arsenal's strengths and weaknesses."

Expect Crouch, Shaqiri and Co. to undermine Arsenal's defence enough to ultimately cost the Gunners their near two-decade stay in the top four.

West Ham United vs. Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will know his team is now under pressure in the race to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. The Reds have two away games left, beginning with a tricky trip to West Ham.

The Hammers ought to be content with mid-table security. However, last week's 1-0 home win over Tottenham—a result that shook up the title race decisively—proved this team isn't on the beach yet.

Manuel Lanzini was the match-winner against Spurs, and the Argentinian has taken significant strides this season. In fact, Football.London's Sam Inkersole believes 24-year-old has blossomed since being moved off the wing into the No. 10 role to replace previous talisman Dimitri Payet.

He wrote: "Since Payet's last game, Lanzini has scored five goals and got two assists, bagging two man-of-the-match performances in the process but that doesn't tell the whole story."

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Inkersole also described how the Hammers now make sure the game flows through Lanzini.

He added: "Lanzini wants the ball a lot more now and his team-mates know it, so they give him the ball. He is always the option to get the Hammers moving forward and while defensively he is suspect, that doesn't really matter."

Lanzini will again be a key figure this week, but Liverpool have a mercurial No. 10 of their own in the form of Brazilian maestro Philippe Coutinho.

Klopp has already been assured the club won't entertain offers for Coutinho, who has been linked with Barcelona this summer, per Allan Valente of Sky Sports: "There are absolutely no plans [to sell]. What our owners say is there is the absolute opportunity not to sell anybody if we do not want to."

Like Lanzini, Coutinho is the player who dictates the game for his side. His movement, clever touches and shooting power will be key to helping earn at least a point from their visit to London.

Even if Klopp's men are forced to share the spoils, their top-four hopes will remain safe, with Arsenal likely to experience more frustration in the Potteries.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

There won't be any such frustration for Chelsea, though. Instead, the Blues will wrap up a worthy title win to justly reward a season where they have been the most impressive and consistent side in England's top flight.