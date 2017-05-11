NBA Combine Results 2017: Thursday Measurements, Highlights and Top Prospects

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Kevin Durant thinks the combine is useless. A majority of the top 10 prospects for the 2017 NBA draft apparently agreed, deciding to skip out on the festivities held this week in Chicago.

But for those who did make the trip, Thursday was a critical day as they tried to impress scouts with measurements, drill times and five-on-five games.

Potential No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz was in attendance, though he will not participate in any workouts. That will have to wait until the Washington product does his private workout with teams.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN reported Fultz has interviews scheduled with the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks in Chicago. The NBA, not the player, typically chooses combine interviews.

Big on Thursday's docket were the measurements, which typically get Basketball Twitter guffawing at the outlandish sizes of some players. France's Jonathan Jeanne was the tallest prospect in Chicago, measuring at 7'2" in shoes. He also had one of the largest wingspans in combine history at 7'6 ½", which puts him instantly among the longest players in the NBA.

The biggest issue with Jeanne is his strength. He weighed in at just 207.4 pounds, and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman noted he struggled a bit inside in five-on-five drills:

Gonzaga's Zach Collins and UCLA's Thomas Welsh were the only other players to measure at 7 feet or taller. Collins is a fast-rising prospect who became Gonzaga's first one-and-done, and has an outside shot of rising into the top five.

UCLA's Ike Anigbogu (7'6 ¼"), Indiana's Thomas Bryant (7'6"), Texas' Jarrett Allen (7'5 ¼") and North Carolina's Tony Bradley (7'5") also came in with the tallest wingspans of the day. The Beat's Justin Russo was particularly impressed by Anigbogu's measurements:

Indiana's OG Anunoby's measurements will also impress scouts, especially given the fact he's still rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered during the college regular season. He had just 6.8 percent body fat on a 6'7 ¾", 232-pound frame, which will give teams hope he can play a small-ball power forward.

Louisville's Donovan Mitchell measured in at 6'3" in shoes but has a massive 6'10" wingspan that should make him long enough to guard NBA 2s.

Perhaps the least impressive wingspan among potential first-round picks went to Luke Kennard, who had a 6'5 ¼" wingspan on his 6'6 ½" frame.

Not in attendance was Lonzo Ball, perhaps Fultz's top competitor for the No. 1 overall spot. Ball was among a vast majority of elite players who chose to skip the event. Fultz, De'Aaron Fox and Collins were the only three players ranked in the top 10 by ESPN's Chad Ford to make the trip.

Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum, the two outside contenders to be the top selection, depending on how the lottery shakes out, also skipped the event.

Almost none of the elite players who did make the trip are participating in actual game action. No players ranked inside Ford's top 20 are suiting up for five-on-five, with most being fringe second-round prospects looking to improve their standing or guys who are simply trying to get on the radar for next year.

Over the next week, we will likely see a number of players who entered early but did not hire an agent withdraw their name from the draft.

Under a 2016 NCAA/NBA agreement, players can enter their names as many times as they want to the draft without losing their collegiate eligibility—provided they do not hire an agent. Some players made the trip to Chicago simply to get a better understanding of where they stand against the competition, get their names in teams' ears and then return to school to better their stock.

Oregon's Jordan Bell, among the breakout players of the NCAA tournament, was impressive during the first game of five-on-five play. He stood out thanks to his motor on both ends of the floor, finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five blocks, per Ford.

Arizona's Rawle Alkins, one of the draft's surprising early entrants, led all players with 18 points in the first game.

Kentucky's Hamidou Diallo impressed in the agility training with a 44 ½" vertical leap. Gonazga's Nigel Williams-Goss and Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe ranked among the best in the speed drills.

Below are the full measurements and agility testing from the draft combine, courtesy of NBA.com:

Notable Measurement Results Player Position Body Fat Hand Length (Inches) Hand Width (Inches) Height (no shoes) Height (with shoes) Standing Reach Weight (lbs) Wingspan Zach Collins PF-C 8.90% 8.75 9.25 6' 10.25'' 7' 0'' 9' 3'' 232.2 7' 1'' Wesley Iwundu SG-SF 4.00% 8.75 9.50 6' 5.5'' 6' 6.75'' 8' 9.5'' 193.4 7' 1'' V.J. Beachem SG-SF 6.80% 8.50 9.00 6' 6.25'' 6' 8'' 8' 8.5'' 193.4 6' 10.25'' Tyler Lydon PF 13.60% 8.75 8.75 6' 8.25'' 6' 9.5'' 8' 11.5'' 215.0 7' 0'' Tyler Dorsey SG 4.70% 8.50 9.25 6' 3'' 6' 4.5'' 8' 3.5'' 182.6 6' 5.25'' Tony Bradley C 12.00% 9.50 9.50 6' 9.25'' 6' 10.75'' 9' 4.5'' 248.8 7' 5'' Thomas Welsh PF-C 10.90% 9.00 10.50 6' 11.5'' 7' 0.5'' 9' 1.5'' 254.0 7' 0'' Thomas Bryant PF-C 9.40% 9.50 10.25 6' 9.5'' 6' 10.75'' 9' 4.5'' 247.8 7' 6'' Terrance Ferguson SG-SF 5.80% 8.50 10.00 6' 5.5'' 6' 7'' 8' 7'' 184.4 6' 8.75'' TJ Leaf PF 6.80% 8.50 9.50 6' 8.75'' 6' 9.75'' 8' 11'' 222.2 6' 11'' Svi Mykhailiuk SG-SF 11.40% 8.00 9.25 6' 6.5'' 6' 7.5'' 8' 4'' 219.6 6' 5'' Sindarius Thornwell SG-SF 7.80% 8.75 8.75 6' 3.5'' 6' 4.75'' 8' 7'' 211.6 6' 10'' Semi Ojeleye SF-SG 5.50% 8.75 9.50 6' 5.25'' 6' 6.75'' 8' 6'' 241.4 6' 9.75'' Rawle Alkins SG-SF 11.00% 8.75 10.00 6' 2.5'' 6' 3.75'' 8' 3'' 222.6 6' 8.75'' Peter Jok SG-SF 11.00% 8.25 9.50 6' 4.25'' 6' 5.75'' 8' 6'' 202.4 6' 8'' PJ Dozier SG 6.10% 8.50 9.50 6' 5.25'' 6' 6.75'' 8' 5'' 200.6 6' 11'' Omer Yurtseven C 7.60% 9.00 10.50 6' 10.5'' 6' 11.75'' 9' 0.5'' 248.4 7' 1'' OG Anunoby SF 6.80% 9.25 9.50 6' 6.25'' 6' 7.75'' 8' 11.5'' 232.4 7' 2.25'' Nigel Williams-Goss PG 5.60% 8.75 9.25 6' 1.5'' 6' 3'' 8' 3'' 190.2 6' 7.25'' Nigel Hayes PF 11.50% 8.75 10.00 6' 6.25'' 6' 7.5'' 8' 8.5'' 254.2 7' 3.25'' Moritz Wagner PF 6.70% 8.75 10.75 6' 10'' 6' 11.25'' 9' 0'' 231.2 7' 0'' Monte Morris PG 6.90% 8.25 8.75 6' 1.25'' 6' 2.5'' 8' 0.5'' 175.2 6' 4'' Melo Trimble PG 10.60% 8.00 8.75 6' 1.25'' 6' 2.5'' 7' 11.5'' 195.2 6' 2'' Markelle Fultz PG -% - - - Luke Kennard SG-SF 6.60% 8.00 8.75 6' 4.5'' 6' 5.5'' 8' 2.5'' 196.2 6' 5.25'' Kyle Kuzma SF-SG 9.40% 8.50 9.50 6' 8'' 6' 9.5'' 8' 11.5'' 222.6 7' 0.25'' Kobi Simmons PG 5.00% 8.50 9.50 6' 3.25'' 6' 4.5'' 8' 3'' 166.2 6' 6'' Kennedy Meeks C 11.50% 8.75 8.75 6' 8.75'' 6' 10.25'' 8' 10'' 276.6 7' 1'' Kadeem Allen PG 6.40% 8.50 8.75 6' 1'' 6' 2.25'' 8' 3.5'' 192.4 6' 9.25'' Justin Patton C 7.80% 8.75 9.75 6' 10'' 6' 11.25'' 9' 3.5'' 229.0 7' 3'' Justin Jackson (UNC) SF 8.10% 9.00 9.50 6' 7'' 6' 8.25'' 8' 11'' 200.8 7' 3.25'' Justin Jackson (UMD) SF 7.10% 8.75 9.25 6' 5.75'' 6' 7'' 8' 8.5'' 219.4 6' 11'' Josh Hart SG-SF 5.80% 8.50 9.50 6' 3.75'' 6' 5'' 8' 5'' 209.2 6' 8.25'' Jordan Bell PF 5.40% 9.25 9.50 6' 7'' 6' 8.5'' 8' 8.5'' 223.6 6' 11.75'' Jonathan Jeanne PF-C 8.70% 9.50 10.00 7' 0.75'' 7' 2'' 9' 5.5'' 207.4 7' 6.5'' Johnathan Motley PF -% 9.00 9.50 6' 7.75'' 6' 8.75'' 9' 0'' 238.2 7' 4'' John Collins PF 5.40% 9.00 10.00 6' 8.25'' 6' 9.5'' 8' 10.5'' 225.2 6' 11.25'' Jawun Evans PG 9.10% 8.00 7.75 5' 10.75'' 5' 11.5'' 7' 11'' 185.2 6' 5.5'' Jarrett Allen C 7.40% 9.50 10.50 6' 9'' 6' 10.25'' 9' 1.5'' 233.6 7' 5.25'' Jaron Blossomgame SF 5.70% 8.75 10.25 6' 5.75'' 6' 6.75'' 8' 8.5'' 218.6 6' 10'' Jamel Artis SG-SF 11.90% 9.25 9.75 6' 5.5'' 6' 6.75'' 8' 9'' 213.2 6' 10'' Ivan Rabb PF 6.80% 8.75 9.00 6' 8.75'' 6' 10'' 9' 1'' 219.6 7' 1.5'' Isaiah Hicks PF 7.70% 8.75 9.75 6' 7.25'' 6' 8.5'' 8' 9'' 233.4 7' 0.5'' Isaiah Briscoe PG 11.00% 9.00 9.25 6' 1.25'' 6' 2.75'' 8' 3.5'' 222.4 6' 9'' Ike Anigbogu C 5.40% 9.50 10.00 6' 8.5'' 6' 9.75'' 9' 2.5'' 252.2 7' 6.25'' Harry Giles PF 5.20% 9.50 10.75 6' 9.25'' 6' 10.5'' 9' 1.5'' 232.0 7' 3.25'' Hamidou Diallo SG-SF 5.20% 8.50 9.50 6' 3.75'' 6' 5'' 8' 5.5'' 197.4 6' 11.25'' Frank Mason III PG 4.30% 8.00 9.25 5' 11'' 6' 0'' 7' 10'' 188.8 6' 3.25'' Frank Jackson PG 6.70% 8.25 9.00 6' 2'' 6' 3.5'' 8' 2'' 201.6 6' 7.5'' Eric Mika PF-C 6.50% 8.25 8.75 6' 8.5'' 6' 9.75'' 8' 10.5'' 232.8 6' 10'' Edrice Adebayo PF-C 5.20% 9.50 8.75 6' 8.75'' 6' 9.75'' 9' 0'' 242.6 7' 2.75'' Edmond Sumner PG 8.30% 8.25 9.00 6' 4'' 6' 5.75'' 8' 6.5'' 176.4 6' 9'' Dwayne Bacon SG-SF 7.90% 8.75 10.00 6' 4.75'' 6' 6.25'' 8' 7.5'' 221.6 6' 10'' Donovan Mitchell SG 5.90% 8.50 9.50 6' 1.25'' 6' 3'' 8' 1'' 211.4 6' 10'' Dillon Brooks SG-SF 7.50% 8.25 9.25 6' 5'' 6' 6'' 8' 4.5'' 220.2 6' 6'' Devin Robinson SF 3.20% 9.25 10.25 6' 7'' 6' 8.25'' 8' 10'' 189.6 7' 0.75'' Derrick White PG 6.20% 8.25 8.50 6' 3.25'' 6' 4.5'' 8' 5.5'' 189.8 6' 7.5'' Derrick Walton Jr. PG 5.80% 8.00 8.50 5' 11'' 6' 0.75'' 7' 11'' 188.6 6' 2.5'' De?Aaron Fox PG 4.50% 8.50 8.50 6' 2'' 6' 3.25'' 8' 4'' 169.6 6' 6.5'' Davon Reed SG-SF 6.50% 9.25 9.50 6' 4.5'' 6' 5.5'' 8' 6'' 206.2 7' 0'' Damyean Dotson SG-SF 5.30% 8.50 9.25 6' 4.5'' 6' 5.5'' 8' 4'' 205.2 6' 9'' D.J. Wilson PF 6.40% 9.25 10.25 6' 8.75'' 6' 10.5'' 9' 1.5'' 234.4 7' 3'' Chris Boucher PF 5.40% 9.25 10.50 6' 8'' 6' 9.5'' 9' 2.5'' 182.2 7' 4'' Cameron Oliver PF 7.70% 9.50 10.25 6' 7'' 6' 8.25'' 8' 10.5'' 238.6 7' 1.25'' Caleb Swanigan PF -% 9.50 10.25 6' 7.5'' 6' 8.5'' 9' 0'' 245.6 7' 3'' Andrew Jones SG 4.90% 8.50 9.00 6' 3'' 6' 4.25'' 8' 3.5'' 185.0 6' 6.5'' Alec Peters PF 8.80% 8.75 10.00 6' 7.25'' 6' 8.75'' 8' 9'' 232.0 6' 10.75'' NBA.com