IPL Results 2017: Thursday's Scores, Updated Points Table After Latest Fixtures

Kings XI kept alive their hopes of sealing a place in the 2017 Indian Premier League Twenty20 play-offs after defeating first-place Mumbai Indians by seven runs on Thursday.

Wriddhiman Saha was the star of the show for the travelling outfit as he notched 93 not out and was complemented by respectable scores from Glenn Maxwell and Martin Guptill.

Mumbai made an impressive chase attempt, and captain Rohit Sharma could only praise his men following their first defeat in three matches, per ESPNcricinfo.com:

"Disappointing, but we put up a great fight. I thought it was evenly balanced when Pollard and Hardik were batting, but once Hardik got out, it was tough for one batsman to bring out the big shots. You have to appreciate the boys for the effort. This was a fresh wicket, there was a little bit of grass covering which held the wicket together."

Read on for a recap of Thursday's sole Indian Premier League T20 result and how Kings XI's latest win impacts the overall standings coming into the final weekend of the regular season.

2017 IPL Standings Position Team P W L T NR RR Pts 1 Mumbai Indians 13 9 4 0 0 0.81 18 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 8 5 0 0 0.729 16 3 Rising Pune Supergiant 12 8 4 0 0 -0.06 16 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 7 5 0 1 0.565 15 5 Kings XI Punjab 13 7 6 0 0 0.296 14 6 Delhi Daredevils 12 5 7 0 0 -0.59 10 7 Gujarat Lions 13 4 9 0 0 -0.361 8 8 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 2 10 0 1 -1.454 5 IPLT20.com

Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI 230/3 (Saha 93, Bumrah 1/24) defeat Mumbai Indians 223/6 (Simmons 59, Sharma 2/57) by seven runs.

Kings XI required a performance of the season in order to prolong any slim hopes they had of making it into this season's play-offs, and the visiting fans were lucky to see just that after Mumbai elected to field first.

Head coach Virender Sehwag will have undoubtedly been pleased to see his men produce an embattled response to their recent defeat to Gujarat Lions:

Saha played a sensational innings and almost clinched his first century of the season before finishing on an unbeaten 93, while Maxwell and Guptill notched 47 and 36, respectively.

Kings XI supporters may have been dismayed with some of their side's displays in 2017, but Twitter blog Gappistan Radio lauded the end-of-season call-to-arms from the Punjab outfit:

That being said, league-leading Mumbai couldn't be ruled out, even with a 230 chase ahead of them, but their guests just about showed the fielding nous to hold out for a crucial two points.

Both Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard mustered half-centuries as Sharma was dismissed for just five runs, and commentator Ayaz Memon could only praise the hosts' efforts to notch a fourth successive win:

Not much changes for Kings XI in terms of what they need to do in order to qualify for the post-season, requiring Sunrisers Hyderabad to lose in their trip to Gujarat on Saturday in order to progress.

Defeat wasn't enough to budge the Indians from top spot, but with just one match left to play in their season, Mumbai will require a quick recovery if they're to consolidate top spot ahead of the play-offs.