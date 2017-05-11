Europa League Final 2017: Date, Venue, Predictions for Ajax vs Manchester United

Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

The Europa League final is set, with Ajax gearing up to face Manchester United. The match has huge repercussions, as the winner will earn an automatic bid to the Champions League.

Both clubs held off furious comeback attempts from Lyon and Celta Vigo, respectively, on Thursday. Below, we'll break down the schedule and offer a preview and prediction for the upcoming final.

When: Wednesday, May 24 at 3:45 p.m. ET

Where: Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Watch: FS1

Stream: Fox Soccer 2Go

Preview

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Jose Mourinho has basically put all of his Champions League eggs in the Europa League basket, and he's one win away from being vindicated for doing so. He defended the approach, keeping his players fresh for the Europa League and resting some of them during the Premier League schedule before Thursday's match, per Mike Whalley of The Telegraph:

"It was completely impossible since the moment we lost players. We lost Chris Smalling and Phil Jones with the international team and [Marcus] Rojo and Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] against Anderlecht. After that we lost good alternatives, [Luke] Shaw, Ashley Young, Tim Fosu-Mensah. When we lost those it was an impossible job."

"It was not a gamble, it was just a consequence of our situation. We are in this situation and we have to fight for it. Let's see if we can do it. It doesn't matter what happens, no regrets. We are giving everything we can, the players and myself. When you give everything, no problem."

On paper, United has the most talent in this matchup. Despite being without Ibrahimovic—the team's top scorer and arguably its best player, period—United can still lean on a talented lineup led by Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford, among others.

More importantly, the Red Devils are generally excellent on defense. They've given up just 27 goals in Premier League play, behind only Tottenham (23), and have bought into Mourinho's defensive, counter-attacking style.

They've given up just seven goals in the Europa League, holding Celta Vigo to just one goal over their two semifinal fixtures (and winning 2-1 on aggregate). It hasn't always been pretty, but Mourinho's men have continued their charge through the Premier League.

Don't be surprised if the manager's gamble pays off and they earn an automatic bid to the Champions League.

Ajax, meanwhile, was always expected to advance due to a 4-1 aggregate lead on Lyon coming into Thursday, and the legendary club handled its business, winning 4-3 on aggregate. It was no small feat for a team that is incredibly young, with seven of the players in the lineup for the first leg 21 or under.

Ajax's pressing style and boundless energy make them a difficult matchup for any team. If you are reminded of Pep Guardiola when you watch Peter Bosz's charges on the pitch, well, there's a reason for that.

"Barcelona have a three-second rule. We're not Barcelona, so I put two seconds on," he told Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, laughing. "The five-second rule is something that if you lose the ball, this is the best moment to get the ball back again. The opponent needs more or less five seconds to get in the right positions. We have to get it back right away."

He added: "What they call naive is that my defence was on the halfway line with a lot of space at the back. But you have to organise really well. If you do that, you have the five-second rule. You lose the ball and press them immediately, then it's possible. If you look at our performances in Europe, yesterday was [only] the second time we have conceded in our stadium."

While it took awhile for Ajax's players to buy into the new system, they eventually embraced the style of play. That has led to a young side that probably will be picked by the European vultures and their wealthy coffers in the future, but for now, Ajax's next generation is a promising one.

Victories over Schalke and Lyon in the Europa League served as a reminder of just how dangerous they are in the present day as well.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 over Ajax

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Ajax vs. Manchester United will be a fascinating tactical matchup, reminiscent of the stylistic battles between Barcelona and Real Madrid when Guardiola and Mourinho were the respective managers of those clubs.

Experience may be a key factor. While United have players accustomed to major matchups and high-profile cup ties, Ajax is a younger, more green side. Nearly giving up aggregate leads to both Schalke and Lyon was evidence of that fact.

Ajax also lacks a player of Pogba's ilk, and the Italian superstar could ultimately be the difference in the contest. His ability to affect the game in a number of ways may be too much for Ajax to overcome. Add in Mourinho's defensive-minded mentality and United's solid execution of those principles, and the Red Devils should be able to stifle Ajax's possession-based game plan.