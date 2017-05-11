Giro d'Italia 2017: Silvan Dillier Wins Stage 6; Bob Jungels Keeps Pink Jersey

Giro d'Italia 2017: Silvan Dillier Wins Stage 6; Bob Jungels Keeps Pink JerseyMay 11, 2017
BMC Racing Team's Silvan Dillier won Stage 6 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia on Thursday, finishing ahead of Jasper Stuyven and Lukas Postlberger.
Meanwhile, Bob Jungels retained the Pink Jersey to remain the leader of the General Classification, after the Quick-Step rider was content not to chase the late break and instead finished eighth.
Here are the stage results, per CyclingHub:
TOP 10 - Stage 6 #Giro100🇮🇹 https://t.co/KeOYMNj4gv5/11/2017, 3:01:02 PM
Here's what the general classification looks like after Thursday's action, per the same source:
Top 10 GC after stage 6 #Giro100🇮🇹 https://t.co/QdqB7w99gy5/11/2017, 3:07:13 PM
Recap
A win for Dillier meant another accolade for Switzerland in this race's history, per the competition's official Twitter account:
🇨🇭 55th stage win for Switzerland in Giro’s history after a wait of 7 years. The last Swiss win was Tschopp winning on the Tonale, 2010.5/11/2017, 2:54:23 PM
A Swiss win also continued the cosmopolitan mix of stage winners so far at this year's Giro:
Switzerland is the 5th different country with at least a stage win this year. #Giro1005/11/2017, 2:59:40 PM
Afterward, Dillier lauded this win as a career high, while also commending Stuyven as a tough opponent:
Silvan Dillier: "Hard to beat Stuyven. For sure it's the most important victory of my career". #Giro100 https://t.co/ggkuj4TNMo5/11/2017, 2:57:44 PM
Dillier made his move as part of a break with just 23 kilometres left in the stage. The 26-year-old Swiss rider first had to contend with one of the two categorized climbs in this stage.
This last climb thinned the break somewhat, with just four riders sticking. It was Stuyven and Dillier who were setting the pace as the peloton lagged by around three minutes.
Once the climb reached the summit and riders began the descent, Stuyven was helped by Trek-Segafredo team-mate Mads Pedersen, who rejoined the foot of the break and worked hard to keep the peloton at bay.
Pedersen faded as the break rode on to the final stretch, but Dillier, Stuyven, Postlberger and Simone Andreetta still looked strong. Of the four, it was Stuyven who attacked first, but Dillier soon went after him, while Stage 1-winner Postlberger kept both in sight.
This trio led the way as the final two-kilometre climb to the finish line beckoned. Dillier actually began the uphill sprint bringing up the rear of the three-man break, but it was still cagey stuff between the leading trio at this point.
Dillier finally ended the caution by making his decisive sprint with just about 150 metres left. Stuyven made a valiant attempt to catch him but couldn't muster a strong enough finish at the line.
Elsewhere, some steady riding further back in the peloton kept the main contenders in touch in the Pink Jersey classification. Among them, Team Sky's Geraint Thomas has maintained the pressure on GC leader Jungels, per the team's Twitter account:
10th on the stage is enough to ensure @GeraintThomas86 retains second overall at #Giro100. Still +6" on leader Jungels (QST) https://t.co/RMfqFaseO35/11/2017, 2:56:36 PM
Diller won well, but those riders higher-placed in the GC rode a savvy stage to ensure they kept the key spots in the pink jersey standings.