Giro d'Italia 2017: Silvan Dillier Wins Stage 6; Bob Jungels Keeps Pink Jersey

LUK BENIES/Getty Images

BMC Racing Team's Silvan Dillier won Stage 6 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia on Thursday, finishing ahead of Jasper Stuyven and Lukas Postlberger.

Meanwhile, Bob Jungels retained the Pink Jersey to remain the leader of the General Classification, after the Quick-Step rider was content not to chase the late break and instead finished eighth.

Here are the stage results, per CyclingHub:

Here's what the general classification looks like after Thursday's action, per the same source:

Recap

A win for Dillier meant another accolade for Switzerland in this race's history, per the competition's official Twitter account:

A Swiss win also continued the cosmopolitan mix of stage winners so far at this year's Giro:

Afterward, Dillier lauded this win as a career high, while also commending Stuyven as a tough opponent:

Dillier made his move as part of a break with just 23 kilometres left in the stage. The 26-year-old Swiss rider first had to contend with one of the two categorized climbs in this stage.

This last climb thinned the break somewhat, with just four riders sticking. It was Stuyven and Dillier who were setting the pace as the peloton lagged by around three minutes.

Once the climb reached the summit and riders began the descent, Stuyven was helped by Trek-Segafredo team-mate Mads Pedersen, who rejoined the foot of the break and worked hard to keep the peloton at bay.

Pedersen faded as the break rode on to the final stretch, but Dillier, Stuyven, Postlberger and Simone Andreetta still looked strong. Of the four, it was Stuyven who attacked first, but Dillier soon went after him, while Stage 1-winner Postlberger kept both in sight.

LUK BENIES/Getty Images

This trio led the way as the final two-kilometre climb to the finish line beckoned. Dillier actually began the uphill sprint bringing up the rear of the three-man break, but it was still cagey stuff between the leading trio at this point.

Dillier finally ended the caution by making his decisive sprint with just about 150 metres left. Stuyven made a valiant attempt to catch him but couldn't muster a strong enough finish at the line.

Elsewhere, some steady riding further back in the peloton kept the main contenders in touch in the Pink Jersey classification. Among them, Team Sky's Geraint Thomas has maintained the pressure on GC leader Jungels, per the team's Twitter account:

Diller won well, but those riders higher-placed in the GC rode a savvy stage to ensure they kept the key spots in the pink jersey standings.