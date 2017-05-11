Jason Botterill Named Sabres GM After 10 Years in Penguins Organization

Getty Images/Getty Images

The Buffalo Sabres announced the hiring of former Pittsburgh Penguins associate general manager Jason Botterill as their new general manager Thursday.

Botterill's hiring came less than one month after the Sabres fired GM Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma.

Sabres owner Terry Pegula commented on the decision to hire Botterill: "We are very happy to welcome Jason Botterill to the Buffalo Sabres family. Jason's hockey knowledge, experience drafting and developing players, and his approach to management stood out to us during our interview process. Jason has built a solid reputation as a leader that connects strongly with players and staff around him. We are confident he will have a positive impact within our organization and will help us get to our ultimate goal."

Botterill has spent the past 10 seasons in Pittsburgh's front office, serving as director of hockey administration and assistant general manager before being elevated to associate GM under Jim Rutherford in 2014.

The 40-year-old native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, also has experience in the Sabres organization, as he appeared in 36 games for Buffalo as a player during the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons.

Botterill takes over a Sabres franchise that hasn't reached the playoffs since 2010-11. Buffalo finished 33-37-12 this past season, which was good for only 78 points and a 15th-place finish in the Eastern Conference.

The Sabres have some good young talent in place, namely forwards Jack Eichel, Ryan O'Reilly, Evander Kane and Sam Reinhart, as well as defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

Botterill was key in putting talent around Penguins superstars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to win the Stanley Cup last year, and he will look to do the same with Eichel as the centerpiece in Buffalo.