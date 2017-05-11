Julio Jones Says Falcons Had 'Amazing' 2017 NFL Draft in TMZ Interview

Julio Jones Says Falcons Had 'Amazing' 2017 NFL Draft in TMZ InterviewMay 11, 2017
Wide receiver Julio Jones praised the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday for the potential improvements they made in the 2017 NFL draft.
As seen in the following interview courtesy of TMZ Sports, Jones heralded Atlanta's draft as amazing:
Jones said, "We upgraded our roster, and I'm expecting big things out of us next year."
Atlanta traded up from No. 31 to No. 26 in the first round to select UCLA pass-rusher Takkarist McKinley. He'll play across from 2016 NFL sack leader Vic Beasley.
The Falcons also nabbed LSU linebacker Duke Riley in the third round, and they took a possible starting option at guard in the fourth round with Oregon State's Sean Harlow.
Atlanta won the NFC championship last season and held a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51 before collapsing and losing 34-28 in overtime.
The Falcons had the NFL's No. 1 offense last season in terms of points scored, led by quarterback and league MVP Matt Ryan. Atlanta's defense left plenty to be desired, however, as it ranked 25th in yardage allowed and 27th in points allowed.
The selections of McKinley and Riley figure to address those deficiencies. Along with the signing of nose tackle Dontari Poe in free agency, the Falcons have a chance to make huge defensive improvements in 2017.