NBA Playoffs 2017: Latest Scores, Round 2 Bracket and Upcoming Schedule

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have already punched their ticket to the Western Conference finals, and, likewise, the Cleveland Cavaliers became the first team to advance to the conference finals in the East.

For some NBA fans, that balance of power is shaking out exactly as it should.

For others, it would be really nice to see two teams besides the Warriors and the Cavs face off in the NBA Finals for the third time in as many years. You know, shake it up a little bit.

The Warriors' nemesis in the West could be determined Thursday night, as the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets are scheduled to face off in Game 6. The Spurs lead that series 3-2.

You can see the entire bracket at NBA.com, but the most recent scores and the crucial upcoming games are all detailed below, including details on how to watch.

NBA Playoffs Round 2 Upcoming Schedule Western Conference Matchup Series Date Time (ET) TV Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz GSW wins 4-0 N/A N/A N/A San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets SA leads 3-2 May 11 8 ET ESPN May 14* 3:30 ET ABC Eastern Conference Matchup Series Day Time (ET) TV Boston Celtics @ Washington Wizards BOS leads 3-2 May 12 8 ET ESPN May 15* 8 ET TNT Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors CLE wins 4-0 N/A N/A N/A NBA.com, *if necessary

Night in the NBA: Celtics Overpower Wizards Avery Bradley Dunked on the Wizards When the 'OG Beard' Posterized AK47 Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle Wall Continues Historic Playoff Run Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up This Day in the NBA: Miller Time at MSG Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game? Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics Make It Look Simple with 19 3-Pointers in Game 1 Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter Former NBA Star, Jerry Stackhouse, Is Now a D-League Coaching Powerhouse LeBron James Game One Versus Pacers B/R Celebrates Start of 2017 NBA Playoffs with ‘8 Mile’ Tribute Can Pacers Rally on Home Court Advantage to Upset Cavs in NBA Playoffs? From Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Clutch: 5'9" Isaiah Thomas' Unlikely Rise in NBA KD Is the Slim Reaper- Final Born Ready (Again): Relive Lance Stephenson's Greatest Hits and Craziest Antics Are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the Best Shooting Backcourt Ever? NBA Draft Risers and Fallers of the 2017 NCAA Tournament Leonard Clutch And-1 Aarron Gordon Dunks on Marcus Smart The Hype: Giannis Antetokounmpo Redefines Basketball with Unique Skills Lakers and Bucks Get Scrappy; Nick Young Ejected Booker Hits GW vs. Memphis The Hype - Joel Embiid ROTY Steph Curry Passes Dell Curry in Career Points Don't Forget About LeBron James in the MVP Race On This Day in 2004, Tracy McGrady Dropped 62 Points and Could Not Be Stopped Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off Andrew Bogut, Deron Williams Set to Make an Instant Impact on the Cavaliers The Cavaliers Were on Fire from Downtown Against the Hawks The Night in the NBA: LeBron Triple-Double Not Enough, Harden Crushes Clips Isaiah Thomas and DeMarre Carroll Scuffle Can Pelicans Big Duo of Boogie and 'The Brow' Thrive Together in New Orleans? Bucher Buzz: If Bulls Trade Butler This Summer, Wade Could Opt-out The Night in the NBA: Boogie Debuts, Dubs Go Off and LeBron Dominates Knicks Howard Beck's Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline Playing in a Small Basketball Market Is Brutal. Unless... Breaking Down Anthony Davis' Record-Setting NBA All Star Game MVP Performance From Russell Westbrook to Beyonce, the Best Fashion of NBA All-Star Weekend Ronaldinho Was Spreading the Barcelona Word at the NBA All-Star Weekend Russell Westbrook's MVP Campaign Fueled by the Fast Break NBA All-Star Uniforms Since 1st Game in 1951 Glenn Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd.3 Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd. 1 Derrick Jones Jr 1st Round Dunk Sager Strong Shootout Ernie Johnson Sager Tribute Speech Eric Gordon Wins 3 Point Contest Kyle Lowry Airballs First Shot at the 3-point Contest B/R Looks Back at the NBA Dunk Contest’s Greatest Moments with #DunkDominators Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP? This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest History of Vinsanity Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever? Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA Kerr Ejected Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings Michael Carter-Williams "Fouls" James Harden Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs CJ McCollum Making Moves DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime James Harden to Sam Dekker Alley-Oop Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process This Night in the NBA Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

Latest Scores

Wednesday, May 10 - Game 5

Boston Celtics 123, Washington Wizards 101

This series has been unpredictable in the most fun way, with the two teams trading an insane series of runs throughout the five matchups.

The Wizards' runs have been a frequent occurrence throughout the series, though they have only resulted in two wins:

Meanwhile, the Celtics set the tone early in their eventual 123-101 win over the Wizards on Wednesday night with a 16-0 run in the first quarter:

Isaiah Thomas has obviously been the emotional (and, most often, on-the-court) leader for Boston in this series, but on Wednesday, it was Avery Bradley who helped lead the team to its momentum-swinging win.

Bradley set a playoff career high with 29 points, including 25 in the first half alone.

Thomas added another 18 points and nine assists, and big man Al Horford contributed with 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Horford was benefited by Thomas screening for him, though it's usually the other way around. It may be unconventional, but it worked, and now the Celtics hold the momentum heading into Game 6.

Tuesday, May 9 - Game 5

San Antonio Spurs 110, Houston Rockets 107 OT

Night in the NBA: Celtics Overpower Wizards Avery Bradley Dunked on the Wizards When the 'OG Beard' Posterized AK47 Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle Wall Continues Historic Playoff Run Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up This Day in the NBA: Miller Time at MSG Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game? Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics Make It Look Simple with 19 3-Pointers in Game 1 Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter Former NBA Star, Jerry Stackhouse, Is Now a D-League Coaching Powerhouse LeBron James Game One Versus Pacers B/R Celebrates Start of 2017 NBA Playoffs with ‘8 Mile’ Tribute Can Pacers Rally on Home Court Advantage to Upset Cavs in NBA Playoffs? From Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Clutch: 5'9" Isaiah Thomas' Unlikely Rise in NBA KD Is the Slim Reaper- Final Born Ready (Again): Relive Lance Stephenson's Greatest Hits and Craziest Antics Are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the Best Shooting Backcourt Ever? NBA Draft Risers and Fallers of the 2017 NCAA Tournament Leonard Clutch And-1 Aarron Gordon Dunks on Marcus Smart The Hype: Giannis Antetokounmpo Redefines Basketball with Unique Skills Lakers and Bucks Get Scrappy; Nick Young Ejected Booker Hits GW vs. Memphis The Hype - Joel Embiid ROTY Steph Curry Passes Dell Curry in Career Points Don't Forget About LeBron James in the MVP Race On This Day in 2004, Tracy McGrady Dropped 62 Points and Could Not Be Stopped Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off Andrew Bogut, Deron Williams Set to Make an Instant Impact on the Cavaliers The Cavaliers Were on Fire from Downtown Against the Hawks The Night in the NBA: LeBron Triple-Double Not Enough, Harden Crushes Clips Isaiah Thomas and DeMarre Carroll Scuffle Can Pelicans Big Duo of Boogie and 'The Brow' Thrive Together in New Orleans? Bucher Buzz: If Bulls Trade Butler This Summer, Wade Could Opt-out The Night in the NBA: Boogie Debuts, Dubs Go Off and LeBron Dominates Knicks Howard Beck's Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline Playing in a Small Basketball Market Is Brutal. Unless... Breaking Down Anthony Davis' Record-Setting NBA All Star Game MVP Performance From Russell Westbrook to Beyonce, the Best Fashion of NBA All-Star Weekend Ronaldinho Was Spreading the Barcelona Word at the NBA All-Star Weekend Russell Westbrook's MVP Campaign Fueled by the Fast Break NBA All-Star Uniforms Since 1st Game in 1951 Glenn Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd.3 Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd. 1 Derrick Jones Jr 1st Round Dunk Sager Strong Shootout Ernie Johnson Sager Tribute Speech Eric Gordon Wins 3 Point Contest Kyle Lowry Airballs First Shot at the 3-point Contest B/R Looks Back at the NBA Dunk Contest’s Greatest Moments with #DunkDominators Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP? This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest History of Vinsanity Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever? Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA Kerr Ejected Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings Michael Carter-Williams "Fouls" James Harden Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs CJ McCollum Making Moves DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime James Harden to Sam Dekker Alley-Oop Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process This Night in the NBA Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

The Rockets and Spurs have been playing each other close—their Game 5 clash saw them trade leads 14 times—and yet the 3-2 lead the Spurs have taken heading into Game 6 is somehow starting to feel difficult for the Rockets to overcome.

The game went into overtime, so clearly the Rockets pushed back against the Spurs enough to have won the game. In fact, Spurs guard Manu Ginobili described the game as a "coin flip," per CBS Sports' Matt Moore.



But the Rockets did not win, and now James Harden and his team have to find a way to best Ginobili and his team or else lose their shot at facing the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Sure, Houston had plenty of opportunities to win the game in regulation, and it didn't. You can't blame an entire game on one moment.

But if you had to pinpoint the pivot point of this game, it was when the Rockets were trailing by three in the waning seconds of overtime. Harden had an opportunity to put up a three, but Ginobili blocked it.

Game over.

"We had a lot of opportunities in those last three minutes to go in the game, knocked down a couple of threes, had good shots but just couldn't make a big play by that point," Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said, per Moore.

Houston has had two days to refuel, but then again, so has San Antonio. If the Rockets want to hold off the Spurs and advance, they'll have to avoid missing big shots and becoming completely gassed, as they did in Game 5.