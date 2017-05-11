NBA Playoffs 2017: Latest Scores, Round 2 Bracket and Upcoming Schedule

NBA Playoffs 2017: Latest Scores, Round 2 Bracket and Upcoming ScheduleMay 11, 2017
The Golden State Warriors have already punched their ticket to the Western Conference finals, and, likewise, the Cleveland Cavaliers became the first team to advance to the conference finals in the East.
For some NBA fans, that balance of power is shaking out exactly as it should.
For others, it would be really nice to see two teams besides the Warriors and the Cavs face off in the NBA Finals for the third time in as many years. You know, shake it up a little bit.
The Warriors' nemesis in the West could be determined Thursday night, as the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets are scheduled to face off in Game 6. The Spurs lead that series 3-2.
You can see the entire bracket at NBA.com, but the most recent scores and the crucial upcoming games are all detailed below, including details on how to watch.
|NBA Playoffs Round 2 Upcoming Schedule
|Western Conference
|Matchup
|Series
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz
|GSW wins 4-0
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets
|SA leads 3-2
|May 11
|8 ET
|ESPN
|May 14*
|3:30 ET
|ABC
|Eastern Conference
|Matchup
|Series
|Day
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Boston Celtics @ Washington Wizards
|BOS leads 3-2
|May 12
|8 ET
|ESPN
|May 15*
|8 ET
|TNT
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors
|CLE wins 4-0
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NBA.com, *if necessary
Latest Scores
Wednesday, May 10 - Game 5
Boston Celtics 123, Washington Wizards 101
This series has been unpredictable in the most fun way, with the two teams trading an insane series of runs throughout the five matchups.
The Wizards' runs have been a frequent occurrence throughout the series, though they have only resulted in two wins:
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
#Wizards have had some impressive runs against the #Celtics Game 1: 16-0 Game 2: 14-0 Game 3: 22-0 Game 4: 26-0 https://t.co/ksrDQo0hiu5/8/2017, 4:53:24 AM
Meanwhile, the Celtics set the tone early in their eventual 123-101 win over the Wizards on Wednesday night with a 16-0 run in the first quarter:
NBA @NBA
The #Celtics take control of Game 5 with a 16-0 run in the first! https://t.co/giyjYCUyEO5/11/2017, 12:38:23 AM
Isaiah Thomas has obviously been the emotional (and, most often, on-the-court) leader for Boston in this series, but on Wednesday, it was Avery Bradley who helped lead the team to its momentum-swinging win.
Bradley set a playoff career high with 29 points, including 25 in the first half alone.
Thomas added another 18 points and nine assists, and big man Al Horford contributed with 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Horford was benefited by Thomas screening for him, though it's usually the other way around. It may be unconventional, but it worked, and now the Celtics hold the momentum heading into Game 6.
Tuesday, May 9 - Game 5
San Antonio Spurs 110, Houston Rockets 107 OT
The Rockets and Spurs have been playing each other close—their Game 5 clash saw them trade leads 14 times—and yet the 3-2 lead the Spurs have taken heading into Game 6 is somehow starting to feel difficult for the Rockets to overcome.
The game went into overtime, so clearly the Rockets pushed back against the Spurs enough to have won the game. In fact, Spurs guard Manu Ginobili described the game as a "coin flip," per CBS Sports' Matt Moore.
But the Rockets did not win, and now James Harden and his team have to find a way to best Ginobili and his team or else lose their shot at facing the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
Sure, Houston had plenty of opportunities to win the game in regulation, and it didn't. You can't blame an entire game on one moment.
But if you had to pinpoint the pivot point of this game, it was when the Rockets were trailing by three in the waning seconds of overtime. Harden had an opportunity to put up a three, but Ginobili blocked it.
Game over.
"We had a lot of opportunities in those last three minutes to go in the game, knocked down a couple of threes, had good shots but just couldn't make a big play by that point," Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said, per Moore.
Houston has had two days to refuel, but then again, so has San Antonio. If the Rockets want to hold off the Spurs and advance, they'll have to avoid missing big shots and becoming completely gassed, as they did in Game 5.