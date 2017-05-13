West Ham vs. Liverpool: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool travel to West Ham United for their penultimate fixture of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign this Sunday, where three points are needed if the Merseysiders are to keep their place in the table's top three.

Manchester City lurk just a point behind the Reds and have a game in hand over manager Jurgen Klopp's side, meaning victory over West Ham will be crucial to their hopes of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Sunday's hosts have motivation of their own to take maximum spoils in Week 37, however, and a win could see the east Londoners rise from 12th to as high as ninth.

Liverpool look like a fierce outfit away from Anfield of late, however, and have won their last three away games in succession, not to mention just one defeat in their last 10 Premier League matches.

Read on for a preview of Sunday's showdown, complete with all the latest team news, fixture details and viewing information.

Date: Sunday, May 14

Time: 2:15 p.m. BST/9:15 a.m. ET

Venue: London Stadium, London

Live Stream: Sky Go app (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports 1 (UK), CNBC (U.S.)

West Ham United vs. Liverpool: Form Guide West Ham United Liverpool West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 0-0 Southampton Stoke City 0-0 West Ham United Watford 0-1 Liverpool West Ham United 0-0 Everton Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace Sunderland 2-2 West Ham United West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Liverpool West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City Stoke City 1-2 Liverpool Soccerway

Team News

Liverpool fans recently received a positive update on the fitness of attacking talisman Sadio Mane ahead of their trip to the London Stadium, but it wasn't quite what they were hoping for at this late stage of the term.

The Senegal international's knee injury will still see him sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, although he did offer good news in his bid for recovery, per Anfield HQ:

It doesn't look likely captain Jordan Henderson will feature this Sunday, either, although Klopp is hopeful of his midfielder returning this term, per Physio Room: "We have not made a final judgement."

For West Ham chief Slaven Bilic, striker Andy Carroll looks to be touch-and-go for Sunday's home clash with his former club due to an adductor injury, per injury analyst Ben Dinnery:

It doesn't help West Ham's attack that Diafra Sakho has been ruled out for the season with a back injury, per the London Evening Standard's Sam Long, while winger Gokhan Tore hasn't featured since December.

Angelo Ogbonna, Alvaro Arbeloa and Pedro Obiang are the other long-term absentees at the London Stadium, and Michail Antonio's season has also ended prematurely due to a hamstring injury.

Preview

While fifth-placed Arsenal may have a game in hand over the Reds, Liverpool know that with the Gunners four points behind, back-to-back wins against West Ham and Middlesbrough will be enough to secure at least fourth place.

But as blogger Dave O'Connell recently suggested, dealing with pressure isn't something Liverpool have looked adept at in recent times, namely after losing the 2013-14 Premier League title to Chelsea:

A call to arms is needed for the Merseysiders' final travelling fixture of the campaign, and three consecutive away wins suggests Klopp's men have found the rhythm to do so.

Statistician Simon Gleave also recently pointed toward West Ham's worsened record against the Premier League's hierarchy as cause for comfort at Anfield, with the east Londoners not the same threat they were last term:

That being the case, Liverpool will be wary of the fact they could only draw 2-2 at home to the Hammers in their meeting at Anfield back in December.

Anything but victory will put Liverpool's Champions League qualification chances in serious peril, with the only question being whether the Reds can rise to the occasion as top-four tensions reach a conclusion.