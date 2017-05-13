Tottenham vs. Manchester United: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester United travel to north London this Sunday hoping they can rain on Tottenham Hotspur's parade in what will be the home side's final Premier League outing at White Hart Lane.

The Premier League title may no longer be on the line for Spurs after Chelsea wrapped up the title with a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening, but that won't alter Spurs' mindset heading into Sunday's encounter.

United will head into Sunday's visit to the capital full of intent in their efforts to snatch a top-four finish, although fourth-placed Manchester City sit four points ahead with three games remaining.

Anything but defeat to the Red Devils would consolidate a second-place finish for Spurs, but manager Mauricio Pochettino will know his side are capable of taking maximum spoils from the UEFA Europa League finalists.



Read on for a preview of Sunday's showdown, complete with all the latest team news, fixture details and viewing information.

Date: Sunday, May 14

Time: 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: White Hart Lane, London

Live Stream: Sky Go app (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports 1 (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United: Form Guide Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Arsenal Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 1-0 Celta Vigo Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Neutral) Manchester United 1-1 Swansea City Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Bournemouth Manchester City 0-0 Manchester United Soccerway

Team News

While Tottenham boss Pochettino has no fresh fitness concerns to fret over ahead of Sunday's home clash, the Argentinian will miss midfielder Harry Winks and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers after they picked up injuries in April.

United chief Mourinho has more pressing absences to deal with, however, after Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News confirmed Ashley Young and Timothy Fosu-Mensah won't make swift recoveries:

The 2-0 defeat to Arsenal last Sunday was even more damaging in that sense, and Marouane Fellaini will be suspended for Sunday's fixture as he completes a three-match ban after head-butting Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero last month.

United also confirmed last month that both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo had suffered "significant knee ligament damage" against Anderlecht, and the latter is likely to miss the rest of the campaign along with his Swedish team-mate.

Left-back Luke Shaw is another of those out for the remainder of the season, although Phil Jones will be back in contention for the starting XI after moving back onto the bench in Thursday's Europa League clash.

Preview

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Following defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last Sunday, Mourinho is under pressure to ensure his side put up more of a fight in their second trip to north London in the space of seven days.

Some might look upon the possibility of a Europa League title as a silver lining to the campaign, but even with that and the League Cup in hand, former Red Devil Roy Keane hasn't been impressed with Mourinho's work.

Speaking on ITV's Champions League Highlights show (h/t The Sun's Alex Terrell), Keane expressed his disappointment to see his old side so far behind in the Premier League race:

"For a club like Man United to win the League Cup and the Europa League, with the teams that are in it, you would expect them to do that."

"He [Mourinho] has come up with plenty of excuses over the last few months, but there is no reason why United should shy away from dealing with these challenges. They are now sixth in the league, I think they are 19 points behind Chelsea. The manager and the players should be embarrassed by that.”

In that sense, Sunday's Spurs clash is a prime opportunity to claw back any lost swagger, and James Robson of the Manchester Evening News recently revealed there could be cause for extra spice between these two clubs:

Few might have expected to see the Red Devils 12 points behind Tottenham approaching the end of this season, particularly after Mourinho's arrival at the helm ushered in a summer of spending seldom seen at Old Trafford.

Sunday's meeting therefore means more than just points, with one of the Premier League's emerging heavyweights looking to down an established dynasty in an attempt to lay down the new law in England's top flight.