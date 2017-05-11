2017 NHL Conference Finals Matchups, Dates and TV Schedule Announced

2017 NHL Conference Finals Matchups, Dates and TV Schedule AnnouncedMay 11, 2017
Following the conclusion of the second round Wednesday, the NHL announced the schedule for the Stanley Cup playoffs' conference finals Thursday.
The Western Conference Final will kick off Friday when the Anaheim Ducks host the Nashville Predators at 9 p.m. ET, while the Ottawa Senators will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.
Here is a full listing of dates, times and viewing information for every Western Conference Final and Eastern Conference Final game on the schedule:
|2017 NHL Conference Finals Schedule
|Eastern Conference Final
|Game
|Matchup
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|1
|Senators @ Penguins
|Saturday, May 13
|7 p.m.
|NBC
|2
|Senators @ Penguins
|Monday, May 15
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|3
|Penguins @ Senators
|Wednesday, May 17
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|4
|Penguins @ Senators
|Friday, May 19
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|5*
|Senators @ Penguins
|Sunday, May 21
|3 p.m.
|NBC
|6*
|Penguins @ Senators
|Tuesday, May 23
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|7*
|Senators @ Penguins
|Thursday, May 25
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Western Conference Final
|Game
|Matchup
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|1
|Predators @ Ducks
|Friday, May 12
|9 p.m.
|NBCSN
|2
|Predators @ Ducks
|Sunday, May 14
|7:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|3
|Ducks @ Predators
|Tuesday, May 16
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|4
|Ducks @ Predators
|Thursday, May 18
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|5*
|Predators @ Ducks
|Saturday, May 20
|7:15 p.m.
|NBC
|6*
|Ducks @ Predators
|Monday, May 22
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|7*
|Predators @ Ducks
|Wednesday, May 24
|9 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NHL.com
The Pens outlasted the Washington Capitals in a classic seven-game series that concluded Wednesday, while the Ducks defeated the Edmonton Oilers in a tightly contested Game 7 as well.
Ottawa has been waiting for Pittsburgh after taking care of the New York Rangers in six games, and the Predators have had the most rest, as they eliminated the St. Louis Blues in six games Sunday.
Pittsburgh is the reigning Stanley Cup champion, and the Senators have just one Stanley Cup Final appearance in their history with no titles to show for it.
In the Western Conference, the Ducks are one-time Stanley Cup winners, and the Preds are playing in the conference finals for the first time in franchise history.
If the Penguins manage to go all the way and hoist the cup once again, they will become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cups since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998.