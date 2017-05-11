2017 NHL Conference Finals Matchups, Dates and TV Schedule Announced

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Following the conclusion of the second round Wednesday, the NHL announced the schedule for the Stanley Cup playoffs' conference finals Thursday.

The Western Conference Final will kick off Friday when the Anaheim Ducks host the Nashville Predators at 9 p.m. ET, while the Ottawa Senators will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Here is a full listing of dates, times and viewing information for every Western Conference Final and Eastern Conference Final game on the schedule:

2017 NHL Conference Finals Schedule Eastern Conference Final Game Matchup Date Time (ET) TV 1 Senators @ Penguins Saturday, May 13 7 p.m. NBC 2 Senators @ Penguins Monday, May 15 8 p.m. NBCSN 3 Penguins @ Senators Wednesday, May 17 8 p.m. NBCSN 4 Penguins @ Senators Friday, May 19 8 p.m. NBCSN 5* Senators @ Penguins Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. NBC 6* Penguins @ Senators Tuesday, May 23 8 p.m. NBCSN 7* Senators @ Penguins Thursday, May 25 8 p.m. NBCSN Western Conference Final Game Matchup Date Time (ET) TV 1 Predators @ Ducks Friday, May 12 9 p.m. NBCSN 2 Predators @ Ducks Sunday, May 14 7:30 p.m. NBCSN 3 Ducks @ Predators Tuesday, May 16 8 p.m. NBCSN 4 Ducks @ Predators Thursday, May 18 8 p.m. NBCSN 5* Predators @ Ducks Saturday, May 20 7:15 p.m. NBC 6* Ducks @ Predators Monday, May 22 8 p.m. NBCSN 7* Predators @ Ducks Wednesday, May 24 9 p.m. NBCSN NHL.com

The Pens outlasted the Washington Capitals in a classic seven-game series that concluded Wednesday, while the Ducks defeated the Edmonton Oilers in a tightly contested Game 7 as well.

Ottawa has been waiting for Pittsburgh after taking care of the New York Rangers in six games, and the Predators have had the most rest, as they eliminated the St. Louis Blues in six games Sunday.

Pittsburgh is the reigning Stanley Cup champion, and the Senators have just one Stanley Cup Final appearance in their history with no titles to show for it.

In the Western Conference, the Ducks are one-time Stanley Cup winners, and the Preds are playing in the conference finals for the first time in franchise history.

If the Penguins manage to go all the way and hoist the cup once again, they will become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cups since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998.