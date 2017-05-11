    2017 NHL Conference Finals Matchups, Dates and TV Schedule Announced

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on against the Washington Capitals in the first period in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Following the conclusion of the second round Wednesday, the NHL announced the schedule for the Stanley Cup playoffs' conference finals Thursday. 

    The Western Conference Final will kick off Friday when the Anaheim Ducks host the Nashville Predators at 9 p.m. ET, while the Ottawa Senators will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

    Here is a full listing of dates, times and viewing information for every Western Conference Final and Eastern Conference Final game on the schedule:

    2017 NHL Conference Finals Schedule
    Eastern Conference Final
    GameMatchupDateTime (ET)TV
    1Senators @ PenguinsSaturday, May 137 p.m.NBC
    2Senators @ PenguinsMonday, May 158 p.m.NBCSN
    3Penguins @ SenatorsWednesday, May 178 p.m.NBCSN
    4Penguins @ SenatorsFriday, May 198 p.m.NBCSN
    5*Senators @ PenguinsSunday, May 213 p.m.NBC
    6*Penguins @ SenatorsTuesday, May 238 p.m.NBCSN
    7*Senators @ PenguinsThursday, May 258 p.m.NBCSN
    Western Conference Final
    GameMatchupDateTime (ET)TV
    1Predators @ DucksFriday, May 129 p.m.NBCSN
    2Predators @ DucksSunday, May 147:30 p.m.NBCSN
    3Ducks @ PredatorsTuesday, May 168 p.m.NBCSN
    4Ducks @ PredatorsThursday, May 188 p.m.NBCSN
    5*Predators @ DucksSaturday, May 207:15 p.m.NBC
    6*Ducks @ PredatorsMonday, May 228 p.m.NBCSN
    7*Predators @ DucksWednesday, May 249 p.m.NBCSN
    NHL.com

    The Pens outlasted the Washington Capitals in a classic seven-game series that concluded Wednesday, while the Ducks defeated the Edmonton Oilers in a tightly contested Game 7 as well.

    Ottawa has been waiting for Pittsburgh after taking care of the New York Rangers in six games, and the Predators have had the most rest, as they eliminated the St. Louis Blues in six games Sunday.

    Pittsburgh is the reigning Stanley Cup champion, and the Senators have just one Stanley Cup Final appearance in their history with no titles to show for it.

    In the Western Conference, the Ducks are one-time Stanley Cup winners, and the Preds are playing in the conference finals for the first time in franchise history.

    If the Penguins manage to go all the way and hoist the cup once again, they will become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cups since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998.