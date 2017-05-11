Pete Mackanin, Phillies Agree on 2-Year Contract with Club Option

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Thursday that they signed manager Pete Mackanin to a new two-year contract.

Under the new deal, Mackanin will be under contract through 2018, and the Phillies have a club option to retain him in 2019.

The 65-year-old Mackanin has spent parts of three seasons at the helm in Philadelphia.

He took over in 2015 after the resignation of Ryne Sandberg, and currently has a record of 121-161 as Phillies skipper.

The Phillies are 13-19 thus far in 2017, as they continue to go through a rebuilding phase.

Philadelphia reached the playoffs each year from 2007 through 2011, reached the World Series twice during that time and won a championship in 2008. The Phillies haven't returned to the postseason since 2011, however, and are on pace for their fifth consecutive losing campaign.

Mackanin's new deal should give him at least one year of breathing room, but it is structured in a way that makes it easy for the Phillies to move on if the team doesn't make strides between now and the end of the 2018 season.