Daniel Cormier Rips Jon Jones, Citing UFC Star's Legal Issues, Failed Drug Tests

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier went off on rival Jon "Bones" Jones on Wednesday in an exclusive interview with TMZ.

Cormier said Jones wasn't a good guy and ripped him for his past legal issues and failed drugs tests.

Jones and Cormier have long been feuding, and the interviewer brought this tweet to Cormier's attention:

Cormier took issue with Jones calling himself the champ and said the following: "His championship was lost when he was drugged out of his mind and ran over someone's wife. Or maybe he lost his championship the time he tested positive for steroids. There's been a number of times where he lost the championship, so the champ is not there."

Jones tested positive for metabolites found in cocaine prior to his UFC 182 victory over Cormier in 2015.

He was then stripped of his title and suspended by the UFC for his role in a 2015 hit-and-run.

Jones and Cormier were scheduled to have their rematch at UFC 200, but just three days before the event, Jones was forced to withdraw from the fight for a doping violation and was subsequently suspended one year.

While Jones hasn't competed since UFC 197, Chris Taylor of BJPenn.com reported Wednesday that a fight with Cormier is scheduled for UFC 214 on July 29 after Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com first reported it as a target date.

Cormier is 19-1, while Jones is the former pound-for-pound king with a mark of 22-1.