Usos Beat Breezango to Retain SmackDown Tag Team Title at WWE Backlash 2017

The Usos were victorious over Breezango on Sunday at WWE Backlash to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

With Fandango perched on the top rope, Jey Uso delivered a superkick, knocking the challenger down to the mat. From there, he pinned Fandango for the win. WWE showed The Usos holding their tag titles:

Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston enjoyed the match:

The Miami Herald's Scott Fishman is looking forward to The Fashion Police getting another title shot down the line:

While there hasn't been much emphasis on The Usos since winning the titles from American Alpha in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 33, that recently changed when a Beat the Clock Challenge was held to determine new No. 1 contenders.

American Alpha beat The Colons to set the standard, but Breezango were even quicker in their defeat of The Ascension, which allowed them to earn their first two-on-two title opportunity as a team.

While Tyler Breeze and Fandango have been tagging together for quite some time, they were never given much in the way of screen time or chances to build their characters.

Although they were part of entertaining backstage segments on occasion as the fashion police, it proved difficult for them to build momentum as afterthoughts on the SmackDown Live roster.

The tide began to turn in their favor after becoming No. 1 contenders, however, as they were featured in a number of vignettes called Fashion Files.

The segments were highly entertaining and allowed Breezango to showcase their personality on a platform that was never previously given to them.

Breeze and Fandango rebranded The Usos as "The Uggos," got involved in plenty of high jinks and came up with a bunch of one-liners that helped get the WWE Universe behind them.

Much of the focus was on Breezango during the build toward Backlash, but even The Usos received more of a spotlight than they had in the previous weeks and months.

They were given some mic time and a chance to expand upon their characters, which is something the entire SmackDown tag team division had been missing.

The blue brand's tag scene received a huge shot in the arm when New Day moved from Raw to SmackDown Live as part of the Superstar Shake-up, but they need credible opponents for when they debut.

There weren't necessarily any present prior to the shake-up, but with The Usos retaining Sunday and making strides from an entertainment perspective, the stage is set for New Day to help take the SmackDown tag team division to new heights.

