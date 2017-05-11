Manchester City Transfer News: Fernando, Eliaquim Mangala Raid Eyed by Newcastle

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City duo Fernando and Eliaquim Mangala are reportedly key targets for Newcastle United as the north-east club plan a £100 million revamp of their squad following their return to the Premier League.

According to Dominic King in the Daily Mail, Magpies manager Rafael Benitez has held discussions about the defender and midfielder with City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain.