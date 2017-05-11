    Manchester City Transfer News: Fernando, Eliaquim Mangala Raid Eyed by Newcastle

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2017

    Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez (L) vies with Manchester City's Brazilian midfielder Fernando during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on December 18, 2016. / AFP / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Manchester City duo Fernando and Eliaquim Mangala are reportedly key targets for Newcastle United as the north-east club plan a £100 million revamp of their squad following their return to the Premier League.

    According to Dominic King in the Daily Mail, Magpies manager Rafael Benitez has held discussions about the defender and midfielder with City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain.

         

