Manchester United Transfer News: Romelu Lukaku Reported as 'Prime' Summer Target

Everton forward Romelu Lukaku has reportedly emerged as a "prime" summer target for Manchester United.

According to Jamie Jackson of the Guardian, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has made it clear he wants the Belgium international to strengthen his forward line. Chelsea, Lukaku’s former club, are also said to be interested in snapping up the Premier League’s top scorer.

As noted by Jackson, Everton paid £30 million to sign the striker from Chelsea in 2014, and the Toffees are said to be keen to recoup around treble that amount if they were to sell him on.

United would reportedly be unwilling to part with that much, although a fee of £60 million could tempt Everton into a sale. It's also suggested that if the Red Devils fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, then Chelsea would move into prime position to acquire the player.

Per the initial publication, Lukaku has advised the Toffees that he is not going to sign a new contract with the club. The Belgium international has two years left on his current term.

It means clubs will likely be circling the forward this summer, as he's enjoyed a tremendous campaign. As we can see here courtesy of his Twitter account, Lukaku picked up both the Players' Player of the Year and Player of the Year prizes at Everton's end-of-season awards on Tuesday:

With 24 goals scored in the top flight this season, that's no surprise. The striker has excelled in the penalty area in 2016-17, routinely finishing chances and helping Everton to a commendable seventh-place finish.

His exploits will have caught the eye of teams higher up the table, and for United, Lukaku is a sensible target. After all, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is sidelined indefinitely with a knee problem, and Wayne Rooney has admitted there is uncertainty about his own future, per Sky Sports.

Lukaku, who turns 24 on Saturday, would be another bright young player for Mourinho to call upon in attack alongside Marcus Rashford.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette believes the Belgian is ready for a step up:

It'd be fascinating to see how Lukaku would fare at Old Trafford, especially given it was Mourinho who opted to sell him to Everton from Chelsea in 2014.

The striker doesn't come across as a Mourinho player, either. Despite his burly frame, he's not a striker who relishes physical battles; Lukaku's holdup play is erratic, too, while his work rate at times leaves a lot to be desired.

Still, there's no substitute for goals, and Lukaku has shown himself to be the most natural finisher in the division this season. In games where United have failed routinely to stick the ball in the back of the net in 2016-17, he would have potentially been the difference between a tussle for the top four and a title challenge.