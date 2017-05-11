Breaking Down Jurgen Klopp's Biggest Mistakes at Liverpool

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

A cliche more worn than a pair of lucky pants, it's said a football season is a marathon not a sprint. Still, in the race to finish in the Premier League's top four, however, Liverpool are faltering down the stretch.

Like a long-distance runner with cramp in the final mile, the Reds are slowing up at the worst possible time.

The finish is in sight—but will they reach it before their rivals? Two wins—away to West Ham next and then at home to Middlesbrough on the final day—would make sure they collapse over the line.

However, anything other than a Champions League berth will feel like a failure now. All those wonderful results against the big boys will have gone to waste, ruined by inconsistent results against weaker foes.

Absences, injuries and a lack of depth to the first-team squad have hampered Jurgen Klopp, but he is not blameless. Here, Bleacher Report breaks down five areas of concern under the current manager.

Window of Opportunity

After gathering a serious head of steam up until the turn of the year, Liverpool's season lost all momentum in January. Talk of a title challenge always felt fanciful, but no one expected a sudden run of form more akin to relegation candidates.

They managed just one win—and that was against League Two side Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup replay, too—in a month that saw them slip off the Premier League pace and knocked out of both domestic cup competitions.

Sadio Mane's absence, coupled with a still-rusty Philippe Coutinho returning from injury, left Liverpool looking toothless. Adam Lallana is a willing worker, but he simply could not do it all on his own.

Klopp could have used January to bring in reinforcements, yet instead he stood still. Rather than potentially going for broke by dipping into the transfer market, he held on to his hand and hoped to bluff his way through. The decision backfired.

"Klopp rejects the British notion that spending is the solution to any problem and, much like Arsene Wenger, does not believe in retail therapy. He won't buy players he does not really want," Richard Jolly, a freelance journalist based in the north-west of England, told Bleacher Report.

"But if Liverpool needed one player in January, it was another winger, preferably one with Mane's speed. None of their other first-choice forward players are slow, but nor are any electric, and that adds another level of incision.

"Mane has become indispensable partly because he is so good but partly also because no one can remotely replicate his contribution, and when he is missing, it in effect means two changes to the team, if Roberto Firmino has to switch to the right to deputise."

Mane, who was flown back by his club in a private jet from Gabon before he'd barely dried his tears after missing a penalty in Senegal's shootout loss to Cameroon, is now missing again for the climax.

A serious knee injury has seen him sit out the last six games—and the side have scored seven goals without him. As Empire of the Kop pointed out on Twitter, Liverpool just aren't the same without their leading scorer.

"The lack of January signings will be the big talking point if the Reds fall short," Paul Machin, creator, producer and presenter at The RedMen TV, told Bleacher Report.

"One more winger, or player with pace for the attacking positions would've made a real difference. Mane made himself integral so quickly.

"We were terrible when he went away, and we've struggled for goals since he got injured, so not finding someone who could at least do the basics of his job will rankle majorly if we miss out on the Champions League."

Going Through Changes

The sight of Lallana among the substitutes against Southampton last Sunday wasn't a huge surprise—but seeing the England international still sat in his seat after an hour of tepid football was a shock to most. As Liverpool stuttered against the Saints at Anfield, one of the squad's most creative players just watched on.

Lallana—admittedly only recently back from a hamstring injury—was eventually sent on after 69 minutes and, per WhoScored.com, made Liverpool's only accurate through ball of a dire 0-0 draw.

"I would have moved earlier," claimed Graeme Souness on Sky Sports. The Scotsman wasn't alone in wondering why it took so long to try to kick a lethargic display into life. Daniel Sturridge also looked lively in his cameo as the replacements offered a much-needed injection of sharpness in the closing stages.

For a man who oozes positivity in press conferences and patrols his technical area with such passion you worry about his blood pressure, Klopp appears surprisingly cautious when it comes to substitutions.

In last month's 2-1 home loss to Crystal Palace, for example, he didn't make his first change until 11 minutes from time. Unless forced upon him, Klopp rarely switches things up before the hour mark.

So, is this the manager's personal preference, or just him cutting his cloth accordingly due to a lack of options available? History suggests the former, according to Lars Pollmann.

"Too late substitutions is probably one of the most common criticism of managers at every level, and it certainly was one even the much-revered Klopp could not avoid during his time at Dortmund," Pollmann, a freelance journalist who writes for The Yellow Wall, told Bleacher Report.

"Even during his early years, when squad depth was a real issue, fans wanted to see him introduce fresh legs or the necessary extra attacker sooner than he (often) did.

"I cannot remember a time when Dortmund were particularly successful off the bench under Klopp. Whether it is a part of his coaching style or just something people only realise when results are lacking I do not know, but he seems somewhat reluctant to make changes to his team when they are not absolutely necessary."

Still, perhaps Klopp's desire to keep faith in his starting XI isn't entirely through choice...

Feeling the Strain

Klopp was brave with his changes at Stoke City in April as Coutinho and Roberto Firmino came on at half-time. The former scored an equalising goal before his fellow Brazilian smashed in a wonderful winner, justifying the risk of using two players who were initially rested from the starting XI.

"This was the moment when each alarm clock was ringing for both," the former Mainz manager said after the 2-1 win, per Stuart James of The Guardian.

His caution with substitutions can possibly be explained by concerns over keeping players fresh. With an already thin squad shorn of several key members through injury, there are limited resources at his disposal.

"I think you can see that we have been forced to ease off significantly from the all-action style of the early games, because quite simply we don't have the legs left in the squad to maintain it," Machin said.

"The injuries certainly haven't helped, particularly the freak ones to Mane, Jordan Henderson and even Danny Ings.

"I think the main issue he's got is just how many minutes some of these lads have in their legs at this stage of the season. It's easy for us to say 'throw Lallana in at half time,' but if he's not capable, he's not capable, and not even the most flippant of gamblers would put money on Sturridge's fitness these days."

Klopp asks a lot of his players without the ball. The counter-pressing style requires both physical and mental stamina; the whole system breaks down if one individual fails in their duties.

Chris from The RedMen TV explained in great detail how Liverpool had adopted to the German a year into his reign:

The tactics take a toll on the players. Coach Raymond Verheijen, for one, has criticised Klopp's approach to player welfare in the past, insisting the punishing training sessions lead to muscle problems.

"He rarely experimented with his formations throughout his time with Dortmund and rarely rotated his squad, which, in addition to the quite exhaustive playing style the British media love to define as 'heavy-metal football,' also led to lot of injuries," Pollmann said.

Now, in the closing stretch, Liverpool may be running on empty. Klopp has to accept responsibility for that, even if his demanding regime is not totally to blame for all the injuries suffered in the squad.

Jekyll-and-Hyde Reds

If Liverpool were as efficient at beating the lower sides as they have been picking up points against the rest of the top six, their biggest issue right now would be sorting a route for their trophy parade around the city.

Here's the list of teams who they've lost to in the Premier League this season: Burnley, Bournemouth (who also picked up a point at Anfield), Crystal Palace, Hull City, Leicester City and Swansea City.

In those half-a-dozen losses, Klopp's troops scored seven goals. His high-pressing, fast-tempo style works a treat against those willing to play, but is less effective against those who set up to stifle the Reds.

"Until Liverpool find a way of combatting teams who defend deep and narrow with protection in the central-midfield area, more opponents will adopt the same approach, especially lesser sides who lack the ability or confidence to attack," Jolly said.

"Having a predator like Sturridge on the pitch would be one option, to make the most of half-chances. Another might be to try and have more genuine width—there was a case from switching from 4-3-3 to 3-4-3 against Southampton to get the genuine wide players further up the field.

"The biggest issue is that while Liverpool can seem unstoppable when Coutinho, Firmino, Lallana and Mane all play, there is far less chemistry when any are missing. They either need to sign similarly high-quality players who can slot into the existing structure or someone who offers a genuine alternative."

Liverpool's Jekyll-and-Hyde nature frustrates and delights in equal measure. Brilliant against the heavyweights, they can be infuriatingly poor when playing against teams they are expected to beat.

Worryingly for his current employers, Klopp had similar issues towards the end of his tenure at Dortmund.

"Klopp's tactical limitations were on full display during his final season at the club, in which they were thoroughly unable to implement a possession-orientated playing style that would have been required against many of the Bundesliga's deep-sitting, counter-attack-loving sides," Pollmann said.

Square Peg In a Round Hole

It is Liverpool's personalised version of Groundhog Day. Carrying the ball into space down the left wing, James Milner slows up, cuts onto his right foot and then, finally, swings a cross into the penalty area.

Klopp experimented with the midfielder in the left-back role in pre-season and has preferred him to Alberto Moreno, a defender who struggles to comprehend the idea of defending, for the majority of the campaign.

It's not the manager's first defensive conversion job either; Pollmann pointed out how Erik Durm went from "middling fourth-division attacking talent to Germany full-back thanks to his athleticism" during Klopp's time at Dortmund.

Milner is a company man. The 31-year-old is the stand-in skipper with Jordan Henderson sidelined, a reliable lieutenant Klopp can trust to give his all, no matter where he's lining up on the field.

Klopp stated back in January that he has no plans to add a left-back during the summer, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, yet that hasn't stopped persistent talk of a move for Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon.

If Moreno isn't considered up to the required standard, the Liverpool boss needs to find another left-back he can trust to not only cover for Milner, but potentially usurp him from the starting XI.

Yet the adaption of Milner shows why a top-four finish should be considered an overachievement in Klopp's first full season in charge. He has raised expectations, and finding the right players to bolster the ranks could solve some of the concerns discussed here.

While Champions League football won't necessarily make or break Liverpool's recruitment drive, finishing outside the top four will be a bitter pill to swallow through the course of a pivotal summer.

Still, if Klopp is guilty of anything, it's allowing Liverpool fans to dream again.

