FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Community Gold Team of the Season Predictions, Info

The FIFA Ultimate Team community has been given the opportunity to vote for players who haven't been awarded an in-form card throughout 2016-17, with the much-anticipated Team of the Season festivities set to start on Friday.

Although players can have their say on bronze and silver squads, it's the community's gold selection that will drum up the most interest.

Throughout the campaign, players are often enhanced after stunning individual performances, although many performers who have turned in steady showings on a consistent basis sometimes go under the radar.

So supporters who may have been a little miffed not to see one of their favourite unsung heroes receive an in-form card will be on the lookout to see who makes the cut for the gold team.

Here are a few players that are in contention.

Predicted FUT Community Gold Team of the Season Player Position Rating Upgrade League Team Nationality Thibaut Courtois GK 86 90 Premier League Chelsea Belgium Dani Carvajal RB 84 89 La Liga Real Madrid Spain Eric Bailly CB 82 88 Premier League Manchester United Ivory Coast Jan Vertonghen CB 83 89 Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Belgium David Alaba LB 87 92 Bundesliga Bayern Munich Austria Sebastian Rudy CM 78 86 Bundesliga Hoffenheim Germany Tiemoue Bakayoko CDM 78 86 Ligue 1 Monaco France Georginio Wijnaldum LM 81 88 Premier League Liverpool Netherlands Jose Callejon RW 82 89 Serie A Napoli Spain Sandro ST 77 86 La Liga Malaga Spain Inaki Williams LW 80 86 La Liga Athletic Bilbao Spain Substitutes Jordan Pickford GK 76 85 Premier League Sunderland England Danny Rose LB 81 88 Premier League Tottenham Hotspur England Federico Fazio CB 80 86 Serie A Roma Argentina Danilo Pereira CDM 83 90 Primeira Liga Porto Portugal Marco Asensio CAM 82 89 La Liga Real Madrid Spain Vagner Love ST 78 87 Premier League Alanyaspor Brazil Carlos Bacca ST 84 91 Premier League AC Milan Colombia Reserves Senad Lulic LB 78 85 Serie A Lazio Bosnia-Herzegovina Roque Mesa CDM 82 89 La Liga Las Palmas Spain Asier Illarramendi CM 79 87 La Liga Real Sociedad Spain Pablo Sarabia RM 79 87 La Liga Sevilla Spain Andrej Kramaric ST 77 85 Bundesliga Hoffenheim Croatia Selections made by writer

Players eligible for the Community Gold Team have not been designated with an in-form card this season. Silver and Bronze teams will also be announced..

Players upgraded to gold who received a silver in-form card, including Kasper Dolberg of Ajax, cannot be included either.

Eric Bailly, Manchester United

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

It's strange that Bailly has yet to be boosted on FIFA in his Manchester United career, especially in the early weeks of the Premier League season when he was the standout centre-back in the country.

Injury problems in his debut year at Old Trafford have prevented Bailly from kicking on in the second half of the season, although the Red Devils have never looked quite so secure without him. The former Villarreal man will almost certainly be a mainstay under Jose Mourinho for many years to come.

He's a popular man at United already, and due to his immense power, he has long been a popular choice with Ultimate Team players.

Expert FIFA player Chuboi has been desperate to see the Ivory Coast international get an upgrade, noting he was recently nominated for a Player of the Month card:

Bailly's standard card is rated at 82 and contains base attributes of 83 for physicality, 82 for defending and 81 for pace. Should he get the expected upgrade in the Community Gold Team of the Season, the United man will be one of the most effective centre-backs in the series.

Jan Vertonghen, Tottenham Hotspur

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

At Tottenham, Toby Alderweireld is the centre-back who is typically lauded as being the team's defensive linchpin. But Vertonghen continues to impress season upon season.

The 2016-17 campaign has been no different. The Belgium international has been superb as part of a centre-back partnership and especially when on the left of a back three, when he has increased license to carry the ball forward into midfield.

As noted by Squawka Football earlier on in the campaign, Vertonghen loves to bring the ball out from the back to get Tottenham going:

His work at the back has been imperious this season, too, helping Mauricio Pochettino's side put together the best defensive record in the Premier League. Vertonghen is astute in his positioning, forceful in tackles and dominant in the air.

An overall rating of 83 is impressive enough for the Spurs man, but inclusion in this team and a subsequent enhancement would be warranted. Stats of 83 for defending and 81 for his physicality are impressive, although any new card would surely see an increase in his mark of 68 for dribbling based on the aforementioned numbers.

Sandro, Malaga

JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

When leaving a club like Barcelona, it can be difficult for footballers to restart their careers again. But in Sandro, we're seeing a player blossom at Malaga.

The 21-year-old made the switch to La Rosaleda ahead of the current campaign having failed to make the cut at the Camp Nou. And in a Malaga team that has been blighted by inconsistencies this season, he's led the line brilliantly.

Indeed, a haul of 14 goals and two assists is not something to be sniffed at. Sandro was magnificent in Malaga's 4-2 win over Sevilla recently, too.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge relayed how adored the youngster is in Malaga, although he suggested he's most likely on the move this summer:

Sandro has been linked with Premier League side Everton, with manager Ronald Koeman snapped running the rule over him during Malaga's match with Celta Vigo on Monday.

In FIFA spheres, an upgraded Sandro would be a useful addition to any squad. He may not have any standout attributes, but with pace and dribbling of 78 alongside a shooting mark of 80, he's a rounded option. If those numbers were to be given a lift as part of an upgrade, he could do some damage.