Zinedine Zidane Says Real Madrid Aren't Favourites to Win Champions League Final

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has insisted his Los Blancos side are not the favourites to beat Juventus in the final of the UEFA Champions League in Cardiff, Wales, on June 3.

Madrid lost 2-1 to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday but still advanced to their second consecutive final on aggregate, and Zidane picked out Juve's superb defence as one of the factors that will make it difficult for his side to defend their title, per Mediaset Premium (via Football Italia): "Real Madrid are absolutely not the favourites. It's very difficult to score against this Juve side. The defence isn't their only strength, either. They have great players in attack, too."

