Cristiano Ronaldo 'Shush' Gesture Reportedly Angers Fernando Torres in UCL Game

Atletico Madrid forward Fernando Torres was reportedly unhappy with Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese star made a "shush" gesture towards the Atletico fans.

The two teams met in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday and while Atletico stirred some hopes of a comeback on home soil after losing the first meeting 3-0, a 2-1 win on the night meant a 4-2 aggregate loss.

As Real celebrated Isco's crucial away goal at the Vicente Calderon, Ronaldo was happy to make his feelings known to the Atletico supporters. As reported by AS, he was then involved in an angry exchange with Torres, with the Spanish international said to be unhappy about Ronaldo's conduct.

Here are a few snaps of the spat between the pair, per 101 Great Goals:

Although Ronaldo didn't net on the night, he evidently enjoyed Isco's strike just before the interval, as it essentially made the game safe for Madrid.

Indeed, the Portuguese star has previous for sticking it to home supporters. Earlier in the season, the 32-year-old grabbed a hat-trick at the Calderon in the La Liga meeting between the two teams. When celebrating his goals, Ronaldo stood regally with his hands on his hips in front of the home fans and even peered down the camera lens.

The striker is also remembered by Real Madrid supporters for some iconic celebrations against Barcelona at the Camp Nou in 2012. After netting the winner in a 2-1 win in 2012, Ronaldo memorably made a "calm down" gesture to the home fans:

And in fairness to the Real Madrid man, he takes plenty of stick himself at these hostile venues, as Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC noted:

Ronaldo may not have grabbed a goal at the Calderon himself, but he's been crucial to Madrid making it to Cardiff, Wales, for the Champions League final, where they will play Juventus. The forward netted a hat-trick in the first leg against Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu and has eight goals in the knockout stages of the competition.

The Portuguese will now be hopeful of firing Los Blancos to their 12th European Cup win and his fourth overall as a player.