Arsenal Transfer News: Thomas Lemar Option Explored, Latest Gunners Rumours

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, and a bid in excess of £25 million could be enough to snap him up.

According to Sami Mokbel in the Daily Mail, Monaco are eager to keep their hugely talented young side together for next season but could be tempted to sell Lemar if the right money is offered.

Manager Leonardo Jardim's side are on the verge of being crowned Ligue 1 champions for 2016-17, while they also made the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, and Lemar, 21, has played a vital role in the side.

Playing predominantly on the left flank—but occasionally switching to the right—he has netted nine goals and provided seven assists in 31 league appearances, while his Champions League return was two goals and four assists from 12 games, per WhoScored.com.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Per Sam Wallace and Jason Burt in the Telegraph, Alexis Sanchez's departure from Arsenal this summer is looking increasingly inevitable.

Should the Chilean leave, manager Arsene Wenger will need to make some major additions to cover for the loss of Sanchez, arguably Arsenal's most important player.

Though still very young, Lemar has the talent to be similarly devastating on the left flank for Arsenal.

Per WhoScored, he is fantastic on the ball, while his link-up play is also impressive and he is a set-piece specialist:

If Arsenal fail to qualify for next season's Champions League, though, they may struggle to attract top talent like Lemar in the summer.