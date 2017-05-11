WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of May 11

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

It is difficult to distinguish a winner between WWE Raw and SmackDown Live when both shows are underwhelming messes courtesy of a creative system that greatly failed them during their stints in London's O2 Arena this week.

The two most prominent shows produced by Vince McMahon's company suffered from a lack of storyline advancement, lackluster matches and an overwhelming sense of insignificance. Very little mattered on either show this week, leading fans to feel as though they wasted their time, and that is never a sentiment an entertainment company of any kind wants to conjure up.

For all the negativity, though, one brand managed to do just enough to emerge victorious in this week's battle for brand supremacy.

Was it Raw or SmackDown who cut through the deficiencies of the week to earn a trip to the winner's circle? How and why did it earn the 'W' in a week when WWE Creative earned a failing grade?

Take a look for yourself with this comprehensive recap of the week that was in WWE.