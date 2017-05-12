NBA Combine: Players Who Hurt and Helped Themselves the Most on Day 1

0 of 9

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

CHICAGO — Quest Multisport was packed with coaches, scouts and general managers for the first big day of the 2017 NBA Combine on Thursday.

And though many of the big-name prospects just stuck to measurements and athletic testing, there were a handful of noteworthy performances during the five-on-five portion of the event.

A few players may have moved the needle playing in front of unfamiliar NBA executives. But there were also a few who hurt themselves. One high-profile prospect may have scared off teams without even touching a ball.

Still, it was a successful day, both for evaluators and participants looking to improve their stock before the draft.