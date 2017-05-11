Seth Rollins and 10 WWE Superstars in Desperate Need of New a Finishing Move

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

In pro wrestling, a Superstar's finishing move is one of the most important parts of their character. Without something to set you apart from everyone else, fans won't care.

Some of the biggest wrestlers in the history of the business used the same finishing move for most, if not all of their career.

Ric Flair is synonymous with the Figure Four, Hulk Hogan's leg drop is iconic, the Tombstone Piledriver will forever be linked to The Undertaker and Steve Austin's Stunner took on a life of its own.

When it comes to today's roster, most Superstars go through a few finishing moves before finding the right one for them. Even Randy Orton tried other things before settling on the meme-friendly RKO.

With so many people creating moves over the years, just about everything has been thought of at this point, so it's less about coming up with something original than it is trying to take an existing maneuver and make it unique.

This slideshow will look at 10 WWE Superstars who are in serious need of a new finisher.