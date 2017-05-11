Seth Rollins and 10 WWE Superstars in Desperate Need of New a Finishing Move

Seth Rollins and 10 WWE Superstars in Desperate Need of New a Finishing MoveMay 11, 2017
In pro wrestling, a Superstar's finishing move is one of the most important parts of their character. Without something to set you apart from everyone else, fans won't care.
Some of the biggest wrestlers in the history of the business used the same finishing move for most, if not all of their career.
Ric Flair is synonymous with the Figure Four, Hulk Hogan's leg drop is iconic, the Tombstone Piledriver will forever be linked to The Undertaker and Steve Austin's Stunner took on a life of its own.
When it comes to today's roster, most Superstars go through a few finishing moves before finding the right one for them. Even Randy Orton tried other things before settling on the meme-friendly RKO.
With so many people creating moves over the years, just about everything has been thought of at this point, so it's less about coming up with something original than it is trying to take an existing maneuver and make it unique.
This slideshow will look at 10 WWE Superstars who are in serious need of a new finisher.
10. Luke Harper
Luke Harper's discuss clothesline makes use of his impressive size, but it's the kind of move he should be using as a signature instead of a finisher.
The former Wyatt Family member is more versatile than he looks, and it allows him to do moves you would only expect out of much smaller wrestlers.
While his superkick is cool, it has been done to death at this point. His power means he can throw most of the roster around, so he should be using it to end his opponents.
An impactful move like a powerbomb or chokeslam would work well for him, but considering his agility is one of his greatest assets, he might be better served using something from the top rope.
Just imagine a guy the size of Harper leaping off the top rope for a frog splash or leg drop. It's one thing if a cruiserweight lands on you, but it's a whole different ball game when it's someone closer to 300 pounds coming off the top turnbuckle.
9. Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn is as talented as they com inside the ring, but his finisher isn't exactly the most exciting move in his repertoire.
The Helluva Kick is high impact, but it doesn't always look great. It's hard to fake a running kick to the face without it looking fake from time to time.
The Underdog From the Underground used to defeat people with the Blue Thunderbomb, but it hasn't ended a match since he was in NXT.
Zayn's speed and agility are his best qualities as a performer, and his finisher should allow him to show off both qualities.
Adding a submission to his bag of tricks could also help refresh his game, even if it's just a variation of a common hold.
8. Ember Moon
Ember Moon's Eclipse finisher looks awesome when it's performed correctly, but it's one of those moves where too many things can go wrong.
Moon could miss her mark, or her opponent could mistime the landing by a fraction of a second and throw the whole thing off.
She deserves credit for developing something unique, but it would be better if she only pulled the Eclipse out for big matches.
7. Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman is one of the fastest rising stars in the business, but his finisher isn't exactly what you would call exciting.
A simple running powerslam was passable back in The British Bulldog's day, but you need to have something a little more unique to stand out in today's competitive wrestling scene.
The move is certainly impactful coming from someone of Strowman's size, but if he is going to be competing against Superstars like Brock Lesnar, he needs something more brutal.
His height sets him apart from all but a handful of wrestlers, so he would be better served using something like a military press into a powerslam to make it look like his opponent is falling from 10 feet in the air.
Like Harper, Strowman could make the powerbomb a feared finisher again, especially if he is able to put his own spin on it like Kevin Nash did with the Jackknife.
6. The Miz
The Miz has been one of the most consistently entertaining Superstars for a long time, but one thing he has needed for years is a new finishing move.
The Skull Crushing Finale not only looks awkward when he tries to use it on someone bigger than him, but it's also an impractical move to begin with.
With his penchant for stealing Daniel Bryan's signature moves, it would be great to see The Miz perfect his own version of the Yes Lock and name it the Awesome Lock. Even Bryan's old flying knee finisher would look better than the Skull Crushing Finale.
5. Titus O'Neil
Here's a question casual fans might not be able to answer; what is Titus O'Neil's finishing move?
The last time he won a match, he used a modified spinebuster, but it's been so long since he had his hand raised you could be forgiven for not remembering.
O'Neil might be transitioning into more a managerial role based on his current storyline with Apollo Crews, but if he does get back in the ring, he needs something memorable.
One of his trademark sequences involves hitting a few backbreakers before throwing someone to the side like a bad of trash. It's unique to him and something the crowd used to cheer for when he was a babyface.
He won't be completely saved with a new finisher, but anything he can do to stand out will help at this point.
4. Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch isn't on this list because she has a bad finisher. In fact, her DisArmHer is one of the more realistically painful submissions being used right now. She just needs something else she can use regularly to pin her opponents.
Superstars who rely solely on a submission finisher often run out of ways to apply the move in new and exciting ways, whereas someone like Randy Orton can adapt the RKO to any situation.
The Lass Kicker should continue using the armbar while testing out some new high-impact maneuvers she can use to knock people out for the three-count.
Lynch is one of the cornerstones of the women's division on SmackDown, so she is going to continue appearing in big pay-per-view matches for the foreseeable future. Having a second finisher would help increase her longevity as a top star.
3. TJP
TJ Perkins, or TJP as he has been called recently, is a gifted wrestler who can do many incredible things between the ropes, but for some reason, he chose the kneebar as his finisher.
Having a submission finisher isn't the problem. The issue is how common the hold is in the industry. Just about every wrestler has employed the move while on the mat at one point in their career.
Unlike many of the people on this list, Perkins has a great alternative in his back pocket. The Detonation Kick he uses in the middle of matches could easily be changed into a finisher.
It's just unique enough to be memorable while being easy to perform on anyone in the cruiserweight division.
2. Sheamus
Sheamus has been using the Brogue Kick for the better part of a decade, and while he can occasionally make it look like the most brutal thing you have ever seen, it never quite made sense for him as a finisher.
Someone of his size should be using a power move to defeat his opponents, not a boot to the face. The funny thing is he used to have the perfect finish.
The Celtic Cross, or Razor's Edge, made great use of his size while bringing back a maneuver many fans remember fondly from their childhood.
The Brogue Kick could be an alternate, or he could transition to using it in the middle of matches. Either way, he needs a change.
1. Seth Rollins
Ever since Seth Rollins aligned with Triple H, he has been using the Pedigree as a finisher. Once things with The Authority were behind him, The Kingslayer debuted a new move in a match with Karl Anderson.
It's basically a jumping knee to the face. Not only is it a basic maneuver, but it's one currently being used by Kenny Omega on a regular basis.
Rollins is capable of some amazing things in the ring, so it's a little disappointing to see him use a move some might describe as boring.
We aren't likely to see the Curb Stomp return for safety reasons, but there is nothing holding him back from using the springboard knee he used in The Shield. It's still a knee to the face, but it looks a lot better in highlight reels than what he just introduced.
Everyone on this list would benefit from adding a second finishing move to their arsenal or changing it altogether, but they aren't the only ones. Who do you think would benefit from a fresh finisher?