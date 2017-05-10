Kevin Durant Says Top 2017 NBA Draft Prospects Should Skip Combine

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

A number of prospects have decided to skip the 2017 NBA Draft Combine, and Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant thinks it's a good decision.

"Stay your ass home, work out and get better on your own time," Durant said in a message to prospects during an interview with Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

In his latest big board, Chad Ford of ESPN.com noted the various top prospects who won't be attending the event in Chicago, including Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum.

The full combine started Tuesday and ends Sunday.

Durant famously struggled at the 2007 combine, failing to lift 185 pounds on the bench press.

"It was a funny thing because I was the only one who couldn't lift it, and I was struggling to lift it," he recalled. "I was embarrassed at that point, but I'm like, 'Give me a basketball, please. Give me a ball.'"

The forward, who ended up being the No. 2 pick of the draft, has not been deterred by his lack of strength, earning eight straight All-Star appearances and an MVP award.

He also noted he still doesn't use the bench press, saying there is no point in maxing out because it doesn't help on the court.

As for the 2017 class, many top prospects are letting their tapes speak for themselves. Others will hope to move up through athletic testing and possibly interviews. There are also five-on-five scrimmages in which those prospects in attendance can impress scouts.