John Wall Says the Wizards Didn't Expect Derogatory Kelly Oubre Chants in Boston

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall told reporters after Wednesday's 123-101 Game 5 loss to the Boston Celtics that his team didn't expect to hear such vulgar chants directed toward Kelly Oubre Jr. in the aftermath of his physical altercation with Kelly Olynyk in Game 3.

"We told him what we was gonna expect from the crowd," Wall said of the TD Garden faithful's decision to chant "F--k you Oubre," according to Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver. "We didn't think those type of words, but all you can do is go out there and play basketball."



However, Wizards forward Markieff Morris wasn't quite as surprised by the fans' word choice.

"It's Boston, man," he said, according to MassLive.com's Kevin Duffy. "You've got to be prepared for anything. That's how I look at it."

Oubre scored 13 points (5-of-10 shooting) in 19 minutes off the bench following a one-game suspension, but it was hardly enough as the Celtics scorched Washington's listless defense to the tune of 52.9 percent shooting from the field, including 48.5 percent shooting from three.

As a result, the Wizards find themselves on the brink of elimination with Game 6 slated for Friday evening at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN).

The good news for the Wizards is that they smoked the Celtics by an average margin of 23 points per game in a couple of routs at Verizon Center last week.

In order to force a Game 7, the Wizards may need to produce another rousing effort of that caliber to keep their fading conference title hopes alive.