WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Backlash 2017 for Week of May 8

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown's first pay-per-view since the Superstar Shake-up is starting to shape up. The most anticipated match, as of now, has to be Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. The two of them finally came to blows on SmackDown after weeks of slow-simmering buildup.

And then there's AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens. Both men shone in their respective WrestleMania matches, and the two of them should be able to bring out the best in one another.

Even the WWE Championship match is starting to shape up. On SmackDown, Jinder Mahal pinned Randy Orton to clinch the biggest win of his career. WWE Creative is taking a chance by pushing Mahal into a spotlight, and although it's extremely unlikely that he will the title at Backlash, he's done his best to rise to the occasion.

Here are the latest rumors and buzz heading into Backlash on May 21.