Kristaps Porzingis' Brother Says Star Wants to Play for Knicks, Develop, Win

Despite Kristaps Porzingis' reported misgivings about the New York Knicks' direction, the 21-year-old's brother told ESPN.com's Ian Begley on Wednesday that his sibling wants to keep playing in the Big Apple for the time being.

"Kris wants to stay in New York, he feels at home there. There is no question about it. The only thing he wants is for the Knicks to create an environment where he can develop and grow as a player and win," Janis Porzingis said. "If he were traded he would play out his contract and head into free agency where he can choose his own destiny."

Janis' comments come four days after a tweet sent from Kristaps' account read "Los Angeles Clippers."

Porzingis later clarified the tweet was the result of a hack, but it generated a stir since Begley had previously reported a handful of teams reached out to the Knicks about "possible trades" for Porzingis after the franchise centerpiece skipped his exit meeting with front office brass last month.

For the time being, though, Porzingis doesn't appear to have much say over his future.

Still signed to his rookie contract, Porzingis won't be eligible to become a free agent until 2019 at the earliest. But even if he does hit the market, Porzingis will be a restricted free agent assuming the Knicks extend a $7.5 million qualifying offer his way.

Under that scenario, the Knicks would retain the right to match any offers Porzingis receives.

However, things may not even reach that point since Porzingis will be eligible for a whopping fourth-year extension in advance of the 2018-19 season.

In other words, a trade would seem to be the only realistic way Porzingis changes employers between now and the end of the decade.

