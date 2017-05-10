Charlie Strong Has Productive Meeting with Florida Judge Who Criticized Coach

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

About a week after judge Margaret Taylor criticized the USF football program and head coach Charlie Strong, the two had a positive meeting at the courthouse.

"It was a very positive conversation," said chief judge Ron Ficarrotta, who arranged the meeting, per Sue Carlton of the Tampa Bay Times.

"I think Coach Strong was able to educate Judge Taylor on some of the issues," he added. "It went very well."

Taylor oversaw a court appearance of USF defensive lineman LaDarrius Jackson, who faces charges of sexual battery.

After admitting she was "ashamed" to call herself an alum of South Florida, she sent a message to the new head coach of the football team, via WTSP-TV (h/t USA Today):

"And, I have a message for your coach, as well. coach Strong, if you are listening, in the last couple of months there have been two arrests of your players for very violent felonies. This court, and I'm sure I'm not alone, questions whether you have control over your players. It's fairly clear you do not have control of them off the field, and I guess only time will tell whether you have control over them on the field."

Hassan Childs was dismissed from the team after receiving charges of aggravated assault.

Strong was hired to take over the Bulls football team in December after spending the previous three years with Texas.