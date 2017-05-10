Tajae Sharpe, Sebastian Tretola Accused of Assault in Civil Lawsuit

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans receiver Tajae Sharpe and offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola have been accused of assault in a civil lawsuit, per Stacey Barchenger of the Tennessean.

Nashville's Dante R. Satterfield filed the lawsuit, alleging Sharpe beat him up while Tretola served as a lookout in an altercation in April.

"The claims are ridiculous," Sharpe's agent Blaine Roche said. "Tajae unequivocally denies any and all involvement and he looks forward to vindicating his name, clearing his name of any and all wrongdoing here."

The Nashville police said there is still an open investigation on the alleged altercation, although no charges have yet been filed.

Both players just completed their rookie seasons in 2016. Tretola, a sixth-round pick, served a reserve role and only appeared in one game. Sharpe made a significant impact after being a fifth-round pick, catching 41 passes for 522 yards.