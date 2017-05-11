5 Stats Defining Cleveland Cavaliers' Postseason

1 of 5

The Cavaliers are the playoff's best three-point shooting team and could be even better if it wasn't for their most talented offensive player.

As odd as that may seem, Kyrie Irving is the only Cavalier to shoot under 40.0 percent from deep (28.1 percent). Irving is 16-of-57, while all other Cavs are 99-of-208.

Cleveland leads all playoff teams in makes per game (14.4) and conversion rate (43.4 percent). Among players with at least 10 three-point attempts or more, Deron Williams ranks first at 60.0 percent shooting from outside the arc.

"That's what we do," Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue said, via Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. "We shoot threes. We play fast. We want to push the tempo and we have great 3-point shooters. That's the makeup of our team. That's how we want to play. That's just how we're built."

General manager David Griffin knows that LeBron James thrives when surrounded by shooters. Since James signed in 2014, Griffin has traded for Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye and Kyle Korver. All five are shooting better than 40.0 percent from deep this postseason.

James' ability to fire passes all over the court has led to an NBA-best 49.0 percent mark on catch-and-shoot opportunities. The freshly eliminated Utah Jazz sit at a distance second at 43.0 percent.

Only five teams in NBA history have recorded at least 100 made three-pointers while knocking down at least 40 percent of their attempts, led by the 2004-05 Phoenix Suns' squad that converted at 43.6 percent.

Cleveland, already on the list with their 40.6 percent mark from a year ago, could surpass the Suns for the best outside shooting team in history.