Tyronn Lue Says Cavaliers-Warriors Finals Would Be Like Celtics-Lakers Rivalry

Tyronn Lue Says Cavaliers-Warriors Finals Would Be Like Celtics-Lakers RivalryMay 10, 2017
Count Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue among those who thinks an NBA Finals trilogy between the Cavs and Golden State Warriors would be good for the Association.
"Is it a problem? I don't think so," Lue said Wednesday, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "I think a lot of people wanted to see Boston and the Lakers back in the day. I think nowadays, a lot of people want to see Golden State-Cavs. And it's not a problem. Right now, it's two of the teams playing some of the best basketball right now."
Lue also said he thinks a Cavaliers-Warriors showdown would benefit the league since last year's Finals drew some of the best television ratings in league history.
To that point, Game 7 of the 2016 Finals—which saw the Cavaliers complete a 3-1 comeback—was the highest-rated NBA game ever broadcast on ABC.
Through two rounds of postseason play, neither the Cavaliers nor Warriors have dropped a game. The Warriors swept the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers, while the Cavaliers have ripped off consecutive four-game triumphs over the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors.
The defending champions, who have been off since last Sunday's Game 4 win over the Raptors, will face either the No. 1-seeded Boston Celtics or No. 4-seeded Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Warriors, meanwhile, are facing a conference finals matchup against the winner of the semifinals series between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.