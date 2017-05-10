Jeremy Lin Says Racist Comments More Common in College Than in NBA

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin has faced plenty of racist remarks surrounding his Asian-American heritage, but apparently things were worse when he was in college.

On the podcast Outside Shot with Randy Foye, the former Harvard star listed a variety of insults he received.

"The worst was at Cornell when I was being called a ch--k," he said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com.

He also listed examples of abuse at Georgetown, Yale and Vermont. However, he said things were better as a professional.

"To this day in the NBA, there are still some times where there are still some fans that will say smaller stuff and that is not a big deal," Lin said. "But that motivates me in a different way."

Lin was an undrafted free agent who bounced around the league before breaking out with the New York Knicks during a stretch in the 2011-12 season known as "Linsanity."

After time with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets, he signed a three-year deal with the Nets where he averaged 14.5 points per game in 2016-17. Perhaps most importantly, he is comfortable with his situation.

"I rep for all the Asians, I rep for all the Harvard dudes, I rep for the Cali guys, I rep for the underdogs. I take pride in it. It is not a burden to me anymore."