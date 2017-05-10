    Jeremy Lin Says Racist Comments More Common in College Than in NBA

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2017

    Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin (7) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, April 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin has faced plenty of racist remarks surrounding his Asian-American heritage, but apparently things were worse when he was in college.

    On the podcast Outside Shot with Randy Foye, the former Harvard star listed a variety of insults he received.

    "The worst was at Cornell when I was being called a ch--k," he said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com.

    He also listed examples of abuse at Georgetown, Yale and Vermont. However, he said things were better as a professional.

    "To this day in the NBA, there are still some times where there are still some fans that will say smaller stuff and that is not a big deal," Lin said. "But that motivates me in a different way."

    Lin was an undrafted free agent who bounced around the league before breaking out with the New York Knicks during a stretch in the 2011-12 season known as "Linsanity."

    After time with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets, he signed a three-year deal with the Nets where he averaged 14.5 points per game in 2016-17. Perhaps most importantly, he is comfortable with his situation.

    "I rep for all the Asians, I rep for all the Harvard dudes, I rep for the Cali guys, I rep for the underdogs. I take pride in it. It is not a burden to me anymore."