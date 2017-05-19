Preakness 2017 Post Time: Race Schedule, Live Stream and NBC TV Info

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 142nd Preakness is right around the corner, which means it's time to evaluate the odds Todd Pletcher's Always Dreaming has of taking home another title in hopes of inching closer toward history.

But before we break down the Kentucky Derby champion's chances of nabbing a win in the second leg of this year's Triple Crown, it's time to take a look at when and where you can catch all of the action from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Date: Saturday, May 20

TV: NBC (coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET)

Post Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Race Preview

2017 Preakness Posts and Odds Post Horse Odds 1 Multiplier +2000 2 Cloud Computing +2000 3 Hence +1200 4 Always Dreaming -110 5 Classic Empire +400 6 Gunnevera +1200 7 Term of Art +2500 8 Senior Investment +2500 9 Lookin At Lee +1100 10 Conquest Mo Money +1600 Preakness.com

Odds retrieved from OddsShark are current as of Wednesday, May 17.

The big question for Always Dreaming entering the Preakness is whether he has the top-flight speed necessary to hold off a field full of worthy challengers.

However, the tape from the Kentucky Derby seems to indicate that the three-year-old colt has the ability to set the pace and fly through the finish line just as he did at Churchill Downs:

As America's Best Racing's Mike Curry noted, "Always Dreaming proved capable of excelling at 1 1/4 miles, so 1 3/16 miles on a main track at Pimlico Race Course that typically is kind to speed should be no problem at all."

But in order to come home with a win, Always Dreaming will have to once again stave off competition from Classic Empire—who finished fourth in the Derby after he failed to make a fierce charge down the back stretch.

However, an injured eye may have contributed to that underwhelming performance in the shadow of the Twin Spires.

According to Blood Horse's Erin Shea, trainer Mark Casse said Classic Empire was racing with a right eye that was partially shut due to an abrasion.

"We're very proud of Classic Empire," he added, per Shea. "The winner was a superstar on Saturday, our only wish was we got a shot at him because we never did. It's one of the reasons why we're excited to go to Pimlico. We have the utmost respect for Always Dreaming, but we still want a crack at him."

As far as underdogs are concerned, Cloud Computing continues to fly under the radar following a third-place finish at the Grade II Wood Memorial that followed a second-place showing at March's Gotham Stakes.

"I think he deserves a shot," trainer Chad Brown said, according to the Paulick Report. "Obviously, the Derby winner is really impressive and he's going to be hard to beat. But we're just looking to take our chance and hopefully he gets a good trip and it works out for him and he likes the surface at Pimlico.

"He acts like he will [take a step forward]. He's a lightly raced horse and that is why we skipped the Derby. We thought he needed a little bit more time. He's come along fast. We always thought he had a lot of talent."

Based on his impressive track record over the past few months, Cloud Computing should garner some real upset consideration as he prepares to break from the No. 2 post in Baltimore.