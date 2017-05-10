Suns' Tyler Ulis Underwent 'Minor' Surgery for Ankle Injury

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns announced guard Tyler Ulis had ankle surgery Wednesday.

Ulis is expected to need 12 weeks of recovery before he can resume basketball-related activities.

The 21-year-old appeared in 61 games as a rookie for the Suns, averaging 7.3 points and 3.7 assists. Upon assuming a larger role on the team near the end of the year, Ulis' numbers improved significantly. He averaged 14.3 points and 7.6 assists over 22 games in March and April, providing a source of optimism going forward.

Ulis' ankle surgery is a setback but shouldn't cost him any playing time once the 2017-18 season gets underway. The procedure could, however, jeopardize his availability for the summer league in Las Vegas in July.

The summer league would be a nice opportunity for Ulis to get a little more work heading into his second year in the NBA. Should he miss the event, it likely wouldn't hinder his overall progress too much.

The Suns' primary concern at this point is making sure Ulis is healthy when the regular season tips off in the fall.