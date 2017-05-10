Tony Gonzalez to Join Fox's NFL Pregame Show for 2017 Season

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Tony Romo and Jay Cutler aren't the only former NFL players with new announcing roles for the 2017 season.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday former tight end Tony Gonzalez is joining Fox's NFL pregame show as a studio analyst. Gonzalez previously worked on CBS's NFL Today from 2014 to 2016, so, unlike Romo and Cutler, he has extensive broadcasting experience to fall back on.

"Tony is an impressive talent with an infectious personality, and is the perfect addition to our Fox NFL Kickoff show," Fox Sports president of production John Entz said, per the AP. "He brings a unique outlook that will really round out the table."

That table already includes former players Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long, as well as former head coach Jimmy Johnson and host Curt Menefee.

Gonzalez's hiring continues a pattern of offseason news regarding players taking new roles in the media. Romo is joining CBS as an analyst during games, while Cutler is joining Fox in a similar role.

Gonzalez played 17 seasons as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons and amassed 1,325 catches for 15,127 yards and 111 touchdowns. He was a 14-time Pro Bowler and six-time member of the first-team All-Pro.