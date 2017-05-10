    Draymond Green Attributes Story About Cavaliers' Competition to Headline Chasing

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2017

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MAY 6: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Utah Jazz during Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2017 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green told reporters Wednesday he wasn't pleased with the way his comments were construed regarding the Cleveland Cavaliers' competition in the Eastern Conference. 

    "I didn't say I was disappointed with their competition," Green said, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes. "First off, people always want to take a piece of a statement and then say, 'Ah man, Draymond said the Cavs aren't playing anybody.' They never say, 'Draymond said Cleveland is playing great basketball.'

    "So everybody is always chasing a headline, the controversy. Watching ESPN is like watching a controversial reality TV show. It's pretty pathetic that that's what the headline everybody wants."

    On Monday, Green expressed that he wasn't blown away by the competition the Cleveland Cavaliers have faced thus far after they notched consecutive sweeps of the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors in Rounds 1 and 2 of the postseason. 

    "I just watched San Antonio-Houston," he said, per the Mercury NewsDaniel Mano. "I like to watch good basketball. When you watch Cleveland play, you’re only watching one side of the good basketball. That’s kind of weak.

    "I like watching a good game, not even necessarily that it’s going to be a close game. I like to watch teams playing good basketball. When you watch them, you watch one team playing good basketball and everybody else do something. I don’t know what that something is."

    Green's commentary on the Eastern Conference playoffs also extended to the Boston Celtics' semifinal series against the Washington Wizards

    After Kelly Olynyk and Kelly Oubre Jr. were involved in a physical altercation in Game 3 of their Round 2 tilt, Green went on his Dray Day podcast and took aim at the Celtics big man. 

    "He's dirty, a dirty player," Green said, per Haynes"I don't respect guys like that. I know he's not the greatest basketball player of all time, so maybe he feel like he got to do that, but you don't have to do that. Just dirty. I don't respect that, man. He's dirty."

    Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas took exception to those comments when he implied Green was a dirty player himself, and the Warriors combo forward had a response ready for the floor general: 

    Green and the Warriors will return to the floor for the Western Conference Finals once the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets wrap up their semifinal series this week. 