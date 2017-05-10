Draymond Green Attributes Story About Cavaliers' Competition to Headline Chasing

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green told reporters Wednesday he wasn't pleased with the way his comments were construed regarding the Cleveland Cavaliers' competition in the Eastern Conference.

"I didn't say I was disappointed with their competition," Green said, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes. "First off, people always want to take a piece of a statement and then say, 'Ah man, Draymond said the Cavs aren't playing anybody.' They never say, 'Draymond said Cleveland is playing great basketball.'

"So everybody is always chasing a headline, the controversy. Watching ESPN is like watching a controversial reality TV show. It's pretty pathetic that that's what the headline everybody wants."

On Monday, Green expressed that he wasn't blown away by the competition the Cleveland Cavaliers have faced thus far after they notched consecutive sweeps of the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors in Rounds 1 and 2 of the postseason.

"I just watched San Antonio-Houston," he said, per the Mercury News' Daniel Mano. "I like to watch good basketball. When you watch Cleveland play, you’re only watching one side of the good basketball. That’s kind of weak.

"I like watching a good game, not even necessarily that it’s going to be a close game. I like to watch teams playing good basketball. When you watch them, you watch one team playing good basketball and everybody else do something. I don’t know what that something is."

Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle Wall Continues Historic Playoff Run Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up This Day in the NBA: Miller Time at MSG Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game? Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics Make It Look Simple with 19 3-Pointers in Game 1 Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter My Game-Day Style: Andre Iguodala Former NBA Star, Jerry Stackhouse, Is Now a D-League Coaching Powerhouse LeBron James Game One Versus Pacers B/R Celebrates Start of 2017 NBA Playoffs with ‘8 Mile’ Tribute Can Pacers Rally on Home Court Advantage to Upset Cavs in NBA Playoffs? From Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Clutch: 5'9" Isaiah Thomas' Unlikely Rise in NBA KD Is the Slim Reaper- Final Born Ready (Again): Relive Lance Stephenson's Greatest Hits and Craziest Antics Are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the Best Shooting Backcourt Ever? NBA Draft Risers and Fallers of the 2017 NCAA Tournament Leonard Clutch And-1 Aarron Gordon Dunks on Marcus Smart Steph Curry Full Court Assist The Hype: Giannis Antetokounmpo Redefines Basketball with Unique Skills Lakers and Bucks Get Scrappy; Nick Young Ejected Remembering Stephen Curry's 2008 NCAA Tournament Run Booker Hits GW vs. Memphis The Hype - Joel Embiid ROTY Iggy Turns Back Father Time with Incredible Dunk Steph Curry Passes Dell Curry in Career Points Don't Forget About LeBron James in the MVP Race On This Day in 2004, Tracy McGrady Dropped 62 Points and Could Not Be Stopped Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off Andrew Bogut, Deron Williams Set to Make an Instant Impact on the Cavaliers The Cavaliers Were on Fire from Downtown Against the Hawks The Night in the NBA: LeBron Triple-Double Not Enough, Harden Crushes Clips Steph Curry Assists Warriors Fan During Break Can Pelicans Big Duo of Boogie and 'The Brow' Thrive Together in New Orleans? Bucher Buzz: If Bulls Trade Butler This Summer, Wade Could Opt-out The Night in the NBA: Boogie Debuts, Dubs Go Off and LeBron Dominates Knicks Howard Beck's Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline Playing in a Small Basketball Market Is Brutal. Unless... Breaking Down Anthony Davis' Record-Setting NBA All Star Game MVP Performance From Russell Westbrook to Beyonce, the Best Fashion of NBA All-Star Weekend Ronaldinho Was Spreading the Barcelona Word at the NBA All-Star Weekend Russell Westbrook's MVP Campaign Fueled by the Fast Break NBA All-Star Uniforms Since 1st Game in 1951 Glenn Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd.3 Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd. 1 Derrick Jones Jr 1st Round Dunk Sager Strong Shootout Ernie Johnson Sager Tribute Speech Eric Gordon Wins 3 Point Contest Kyle Lowry Airballs First Shot at the 3-point Contest B/R Looks Back at the NBA Dunk Contest’s Greatest Moments with #DunkDominators Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP? This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest History of Vinsanity Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever? Kevin Durant and Andre Roberson Go Nose-to-Nose in KD's Return to OKC Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC Kevin Durant Hits Deep 3 Over Westbrook Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk JaVale McGee Throws Down on the Oop Draymond Green Steal and Dunk On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA Kerr Ejected Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs CJ McCollum Making Moves DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

Green's commentary on the Eastern Conference playoffs also extended to the Boston Celtics' semifinal series against the Washington Wizards.

After Kelly Olynyk and Kelly Oubre Jr. were involved in a physical altercation in Game 3 of their Round 2 tilt, Green went on his Dray Day podcast and took aim at the Celtics big man.

"He's dirty, a dirty player," Green said, per Haynes. "I don't respect guys like that. I know he's not the greatest basketball player of all time, so maybe he feel like he got to do that, but you don't have to do that. Just dirty. I don't respect that, man. He's dirty."

Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas took exception to those comments when he implied Green was a dirty player himself, and the Warriors combo forward had a response ready for the floor general:

Green and the Warriors will return to the floor for the Western Conference Finals once the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets wrap up their semifinal series this week.