Daryl Washington Released by Cardinals After 4 Seasons with Arizona

Matt York/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals have released Daryl Washington, allowing the recently reinstated linebacker to sign with any team as a free agent.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Cardinals announced they were releasing Washington.

"After meeting with Daryl Washington, we have collectively decided it is best to release Daryl and give him the opportunity to continue his career elsewhere," the statement said.

The 30-year-old was conditionally reinstated to the NFL in April after a three-year absence where he had repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy. He also pleaded guilty to assault of the mother of his child in 2014.

Prior to his legal trouble, however, Washington was one of the top linebackers in the league. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2012 after totaling 134 tackles and nine sacks. He started 12 games in 2013 after receiving his first suspension, and that was the last time he appeared in an NFL game.

Three years later, the Cardinals had a tough call whether or not to keep the linebacker on the roster. Owner Michael Bidwill explained the conflict to Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk:

There's a lot that needs to go into this in our analysis because we haven't seen him in three years. There's a lot more process we're going to go through than just having a meeting. Everybody's got to be comfortable to put him back on the field. We're going to go through our process and hopefully have an answer one way or the other soon.

Unfortunately, the team decided Washington would not be worth keeping on the roster.

"Physically I'm in the best shape of my life," the linebacker explained, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. He also added he intends to play at an All-Pro level next season.

The addition of linebacker Haasan Reddick in the first round of the draft helped solve Arizona's problems at the position, although there are plenty of other teams in need of a veteran player who can help right away.

If Washington can prove his value on the field, he should find a new home before too long.