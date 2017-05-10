Stephanie McMahon Talks Possible in-Ring Return, a UK PPV, Kurt Angle and More

ROSLAN RAHMAN/Getty Images

In a wide-ranging interview with the Mirror's Neil Docking, Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon revealed she'd consider returning to the ring and expressed a desire to bring a major WWE Network event to the United Kingdom.

McMahon hasn't wrestled since SummerSlam 2014 when she defeated Brie Bella with the help of Nikki Bella. Considering her last regular singles match was over a decade before that, the bout exceeded the expectations of many fans.

"I absolutely love the in-ring performance aspect to what we do," McMahon said. "It's such an honor to be able to get in there with some of those performers and actually take bumps or tell a story of the match. I'm not necessarily the best but I do love to get in there, so if there's ever an opportunity again to do that and to help make somebody else then I would absolutely welcome it."

McMahon was similarly cryptic about WWE's plans for Kurt Angle, potentially hinting at future plans involving the Raw general manager.

"We'll see what happens and what the future holds, but Kurt is a lot of fun to work with, I don't know anybody who doesn't have a good time working with Kurt," she said. "I look forward to seeing what may or may not happen."

Angle has been a welcome addition to Raw. His interaction with The Miz on the April 24 edition of Raw showed how his comedic timing was an underrated aspect of his previous run with the company.

It will be interesting to see if Angle's role grows beyond that of an authority figure into an in-ring competitor again.

Regarding the possibility of a marquee show in the United Kingdom—outside of the regular European tours WWE runs across the continent—McMahon responded, "Yes, I know, I keep wondering that myself," when Docking wondered aloud about the idea.

In the late 1990s through the early 2000s, British-based pay-per-views Capital Carnage, Insurrextion and Rebellion were staples of the WWE calendar. However, the events were largely afterthoughts—even before WWE watered down its PPV slate with multiple shows a month.

SummerSlam 1992 was arguably the last truly important PPV in England.

The U.K. championship tournament, which aired on the WWE Network in January, illustrates WWE's commitment to increasing its profile in England, so another SummerSlam-type PPV event may not be far down the line.

A somewhat disappointing aspect of WWE is how homogenized the product feels at times. Outside of WrestleMania, every television program largely looks and feels the same.

A company with a global reach and the financial might of WWE should embrace the potential to run unique one-off shows, such as a SummerSlam in London.