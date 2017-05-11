Top 8 Reasons to Be Excited About the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017

0 of 8

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The difference between the excitement level surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles entering the 2017 season is night and day compared to the same time last year.

Turn back the clock 365 days, and you have yourself an organization trying to get back on its feet after the disastrous Chip Kelly era. General manager Howie Roseman was freshly back in control of the roster. Doug Pederson entered his first head-coaching gig without the weaponry he wanted. Quarterback Carson Wentz was a largely unknown developmental project.

Fast forward to present day, and the Eagles are undoubtedly flying upward in their quest for contention in the NFC East and beyond.

There are plenty of reasons that go into exactly why the Eagles are where they are and why looking forward to the season is so enthralling. Let's take a look into them.