Isaiah Thomas Fined $25K for 'Inappropriate Language' Directed at Fan in Game 3

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas earned a $25,000 fine from the NBA for "directing inappropriate language toward a fan," per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today.

During the Game 3 loss to the Washington Wizards in the second round of the playoffs, Thomas was caught on video saying, "I will f--k you up, and you know that," to a fan, per ESPN.

The Sporty Traveler captured the entire interaction (warning: NSFW language):

Thomas has just 32 total points in his last two games combined, both losses for the Celtics. This came after scoring 33 and 53 points in the first two wins in the series.

While the 5'9" guard is coming off his best season with 28.9 points per game, he has shown plenty of frustration in the past two contests in Washington, including complaining about the referees after Game 4.

Game 5 is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.