That Time Drax the Destroyer of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Fought in an MMA Fight

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is the hottest movie of the spring and, once again, Dave Bautista stole the show in the role of knife-slinging alien Drax the Destroyer.

Of course, many still remember Bautista as "The Animal" Batista, the six-time WWE world champion who had major feuds with the likes of Triple H, the Undertaker and John Cena. What few remember, however, is that the action star's combat sports career wasn't just limited to the ring. Back in 2012, he actually stepped into the cage for an MMA fight.

Check out the video here:

After seemingly walking away from a full-time wrestling career in 2010 in order move to Hollywood, Bautista surprised many by first reemerging at an MMA event, Strikeforce: Los Angeles. That appearance teased a move to mixed martial arts, which saw Bautista eventually step into the cage for CES MMA opposite Vince Lucero.

The sloppy fight was widely panned by fans and pundits at the time and Bautista's performance inspired little confidence regarding his fighting future. No sophomore effort would ever come to be, however, as Bautista hung up his gloves and filmed the first Guardians of the Galaxy film the next year.