Kawhi Leonard Questionable for Spurs vs. Rockets Game 6 with Ankle Injury

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs superstar small forward Kawhi Leonard is questionable for the team's Game 6 clash with the Houston Rockets on Thursday night at the Toyota Center because of a sprained left ankle.

The Spurs announced the status update Wednesday afternoon. Because of the ailment, he missed the latter stages of Tuesday's 110-107 overtime victory, which gave the Spurs a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Leonard vaulted himself into the Most Valuable Player conversation during the 2016-17 campaign by bolstering his status as the best two-way asset in the NBA. He finished the season third in player efficiency rating (27.62) and sixth in real plus-minus (plus-6.64), per ESPN.

The 25-year-old has also remained mostly durable during his rise to prominence as the leader of the Spurs' next generation. He missed just 18 games over the last two seasons, many of those due to head coach Gregg Popovich's tendency to rest key players.

Though his status is questionable, Leonard told reporters Wednesday he's planning to play in Game 6.

If he is forced to the sideline, however, wily veteran Manu Ginobili figures to see the biggest uptick in playing time for the Spurs. Jonathon Simmons, Kyle Anderson and Davis Bertans may also see more usage as part of the rotation.